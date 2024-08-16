Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane not pressured by signing to Blue Note Records

Sikhakhane will perform his new album for the first time since its release at Untitled Basement in Johannesburg, this weekend.

Saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane said being signed under one of the most iconic music labels in the globe, Blue Note Records, hasn’t added pressure on him but reassured him he’s on the right path. This is especially because his former mentor, Nduduzo Makhathini is also under the label.

“It’s really an honour; to be signed under the same label as someone who was my mentor, it really shows that someone is paying attention to what I’m doing and that I’m on the right path,” Sikhakhane told The Citizen.

Blue Note Records is an American jazz record label established in 1939 by German-Jewish emigrants Alfred Lion and Max Margulis, its name stems from the blue notes of jazz and the blues.

“I have so much trust in the source [the creator] and where I get the music; I come from a rich place. The work itself does the talking,” said Sikhakhane nonchalantly about dealing with the pressure of signing to a big label.

iLadi

Sikhakhane’s latest album, iLadi, is the first to be released under the US jazz label and Universal Music Group Africa.

The album is a follow-up to 2022’s critically acclaimed Isambulo.

“iLadi is a multipurpose ritual ceremony that is underpinned by various African cultural pearls of wisdom, cited from Zulu traditions and my upbringing,” averred Sikhakhane.

“This offering is a sonic transposition of this ritual, an expression of gratitude that seeks to acknowledge all gifts and guidance on my journey.”

He will officially perform the album for the first time since its release in July this weekend at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

“I did a pre-performance of the album at Makhanda [National Arts festival] last year, but this will be the first time and I will play with a special quartet and I’ll also have some guests.”

Sikhakhane said his show at Untitled Basement is centred on gratitude. “One has to pay gratitude for the voice being amplified in this manner.

Sikhakhane said being signed by the US label is an indicator of the work that Makhatini has done. “They heard his work and became more curious about other artists from where he comes from,” he said modestly.

The 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz recipient said that the recognition he’s getting now is an indicator of the calibre of jazz music coming from South Africa.

“South Africa is at a special time right now. Global audiences are checking what we’re doing.”

About his new work, Sikhakhane said it came from a deep yearning for storytelling. “The special part about making this album was being in one room with musicians that inspire me,” he said.

For iLadi, Sikhakhane collaborated with musicians from the US, who came down to South Africa to record the eight-track album. “It’s very heartwarming to see that people resonate with music and themes on the album.”

“With the help of Standard Bank, I saw this as an opportunity to realise my dreams. When you prepare for an album, it’s easy to predict the outcome, but I’ve learned that music has a way of directing itself.”

