BritBox launches in SA for R99 per month

Sandisiwe Mbhele

South African television watchers have just received a boost in options in video-on-demand services with the best of British telly, in BritBox.

Virtually launched on 27 July, BritBox is the biggest collection of British dramas, comedies, lifestyle shows and their very popular murder mysteries in a box set courtesy of both BBC and ITV.

It will also bring local consumers some of the most iconic moments from the UK and well-known faces such Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean), Idris Alba in Luther, TV chef Rick Stein, Ainsley Harriot and more.

Neale Dennett, BritBox International’s new markets launch director, said this is going to be “exciting” to bring the box set to South African homes as they believe the audience will love the programming.

BritBox CEO Reemah Sakaan said research showed that locals wanted more diverse content, in terms of British backgrounds, and be available on demand.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Netflix’s new mobile plan

Coming into a market that has quickly become populated, particularly dominated by Netflix and ShowMax who have a wider variety of content, BritBox has already launched in some countries. They include United States, UK, Canada and Australia, with over two million global subscribers.

“British TV and film has grown exponentially as a cultural export in recent years, with productions and talent frequently scooping Bafta’s, Emmys and Oscars, and regularly recognized as some of the best in the world for quality and escapism.

“Our TV is no longer niche but has come firmly into the mainstream, plus there’s a definite rise in nostalgia viewing, which is finding completely new audiences. It’s a rich time to be in British TV,” Sakaan said.

When will BritBox be available and how does it work?

BritBox will start streaming from 6 August in South Africa. You can sign up on their website, and your account can be made on any smartphone device, Android and Apple, including smart TVs from FireTV, AppleTV, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV.

There is a one-week free trial after signing up, with the monthly cost of R99,99 or R999,99 for a 12-month subscription.

Top shows include family favourites such as Blackadder, Absolutely Fabulous, Inspector Morse, Top Gear, Poldark, Fawlty Towers, Keeping Up Appearances, Midsomer Murders and Line of Duty.

There will be exclusive crime dramas to binge-watch, including Professor T, starring Ben Miller from Bridgeton, Annika starring Nicola Walker and new seasons of favourites such as Manhunt and Unforgotten season four.