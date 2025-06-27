‘I don’t run the show!’: Sorisha Naidoo speaks her truth on Real Housewives of Durban

She’s stylish, composed, and no stranger to drama, but The Real Housewives of Durban’s Sorisha Naidoo just made franchise history.

With five seasons under her belt and a clean sweep of five reunion appearances, Sorisha now holds the record for the most consecutive reunion shows in Africa’s Real Housewives universe.

As the only remaining OG in Season 5, she opens up about friendships, regrets, and growth and squashes those “queen bee” rumours with a laugh.

A bittersweet milestone

Sorisha Naidoo. Picture: Supplied

As fans gear up for the much-anticipated RHOD Season 5 reunion, airing across two explosive episodes on 4 and 11 July, Sorisha’s presence feels heavier than usual. That’s because her long-time co-star and fellow OG, Nonku Williams, won’t be joining her on the couch this year.

“I feel kinda sad, to be honest, because Nonku always jokes that she’s ‘Miss International’ and that she’ll be here for many more seasons,” Sorisha shares. “We’ve been together from the very beginning, and I feel like she needed to be here for this one.”

Still, Sorisha acknowledges the magnitude of the moment. Not only has she outlasted a revolving door of castmates, but she’s also cemented herself as the show’s emotional centre, a title she doesn’t take lightly.

Growth, drama and lessons

Since the show’s debut in 2021, The Real Housewives of Durban has evolved in both cast dynamics and tone. Sorisha has been there through all of it—and says it’s been a journey of self-discovery.

“There were amazing seasons, and there were tough ones,” she admits. “It really depends on the group of ladies. That’s what guides your experience and shapes how you respond.”

Reflecting on past mistakes, she’s honest about moments she wishes she had handled differently. “There was a time when I was very isolated and quite cliquey… that wasn’t the best version of me.”

Do you really run the show, Sorisha?

Sorisha Naidoo, Picture: Supplied

Fans have often joked that Sorisha “runs” RHOD behind the scenes. So, what does she say to that?

“I don’t run the show!” she laughs. “I’m just a cast member like everyone else. Those comments always crack me up; they’re so ridiculous.”

Still, when asked who she’d cut if she did call the shots, she doesn’t hold back: “I’d say, Minnie. I just don’t think she was the best fit for this group at this time.”

Looking ahead (and behind)

Real Housewives of Durban cast. Picture: Supplied.

If given the chance to revive past favourites, Sorisha’s list is short and sweet: Londie, Annie, and Slee. “I’d want Londie back full-time. Those are my girls.”

As for the Season 5 reunion?

She promises a must-watch on Showmax. “The dynamics shift when one of the OGs isn’t there… but there’s still so much to unpack. If you want clarity, closure, and entertainment, don’t miss it.”