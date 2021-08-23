WATCH: What does the ‘Blood & Water’ season two teaser trailer mean?

Kaunda Selisho

Fans of Netflix’s Blood & Water rejoice! Global streaming platform, Netflix, recently confirmed via social media that Blood & Water season two would air in September.



Blood & Water first debuted in May 2020 and became an instant hit with audiences around the world.

Netflix SA dropped a teaser clip on Monday morning and Blood & Water season two promises some new faces, new secrets and more of the drama we have come to love. The trailer also features some very interesting visuals that will have us going into this new season wondering what’s bubbling beneath the surface.



Will the DNA results show that Fikile is Puleng’s long lost sister? Will the results tear their relationship apart? Will Wade come between Puleng and KB? What trouble will Wendy be causing now? It’s all so much!

Based on the teaser, most of the show’s favourites will return alongside some new faces and we can’t wait to see what drama Blood & Water season two brings.

This includes Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel. Sello Maake ka Ncube, Xolile Tshabalala and Sandi Schultz are also set to return.

Netflix confirmed the second season of the show earlier this year and added that the new season would see Puleng and Fikile deal with the consequences of their explosive confrontation.

In season one, the story of Blood & Water followed 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo’s journey to investigate the cold case of her older sister who was abducted at birth.

In doing so, she pulled off a transfer to the elite Parkhurst College to get close to the popular girl Fikile Bhele, who she suspects to be her sister.

Season one ended on such a cliffhanger and fans are itching to see what Blood & Water season two has in-store.



According to a release issued by Netflix, Parkhurst High returns with a rocky start between Puleng and Fikile following the revelation of the DNA results and the drama ensures to test old alliances and forging new and unlikely friendships.



The news season will also throw a new school therapist and hunk named Sam into the mix and they will be coming on board with secrets of their own.

we finally got a date for Blood & Water season 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/Fw8dvL6BuF— ꪻꫀꫀ ???????? (@thatmelaninthoo) August 23, 2021

Blood & Water deciding to drop the 2nd season after 10 years later is a big violation.— baby. (@broztitute) August 23, 2021

OMG , SEASON 2 OF BLOOD & WATER IS COMING OUT ON THE 24TH OF SEPTEMBER .. FINALLY ! ????????????— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@bontlendlovu_) August 23, 2021