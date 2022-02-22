DStv implements new change to limit ‘DStv Now’ password sharing

Kaunda Selisho

Entertainment platform DStv has angered viewers with a new change aimed at limiting password sharing on their DStv Now streaming platform.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a push alert to their DStv Now customers.

As of 22 March 2022, DStv Now users will only be able to stream from one device at a time. The devices will still be able to log in using the same password, they just will not be able to stream at the exact same moment.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming,” read part of an explanation shared on the pay-tv service’s website.

“From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device.”

The DStv Now app has gained popularity among younger users who no longer aim to own a television or pay for the service.



It has also given rise to the password sharing mentioned by the pay-tv service provider, which sees the account holder share their DStv Now login details with friends or family who can’t necessarily afford their own subscription.

The announcement was met with immediate disdain by social media users who have become fond of the arrangement.



DStv quickly became a trending topic, climbing the ranks above topics such as “Rosentenville” and Big Brother Mzansi (#BBMzansi).

#DSTV limiting the number of streaming devices from 4 to 1 from 22nd March. Driven by greed as a result of losing subscribers. Well that’s the end of my DSTV subscription. DSTV content quality is poor and other streaming services already available at a fraction of the cost. ????— Shun Pillay (@shun_pillay) February 22, 2022

I’ve had @dstv since 2004, I’m going to cancel my subscription because you are only allowing 1 device to stream at a time ???????????? I don’t care what inconvenience I have to face to watch SA sport. Your monopoly won’t last much longer.— Alister (@AlisterSouth) February 22, 2022

DSTV NOW will only stream one device at a time now. Sinyile— Trev (@Tokyo_Trev) February 22, 2022

This is not the first time DStv angered customers, recently they announced their price increases for 2022 which drew just as much criticism as the streaming device limit change.

Although the price increases are fairly nominal, audiences are unhappy about this, citing the quality of the content currently available on the platform.

According to DStv, this is quite the contrary, however, as the adjustments follow a period of increased value offerings from DStv in the form of local and international general entertainment and sports content, DStv Internet, and Rewards.

From 1 April 2022, Premium subscribers will pay 1.21% or just R10 more per month, while Compact Plus will go up by 1.86% or R10, Compact up by 4.89% or R20, Family up by 4.75% or R14 and DStv Access up by 4.35% or R5.

Pricing for Easyview, Showmax, Add Movies and BoxOffice will remain unchanged this year.

The pay-TV provider explained that they had considered the challenges facing South African consumers.

