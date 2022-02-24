‘The Funny Chef’ bags a gig as new ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ host

Citizen Reporter

Following a strong rotating lineup of presenters who have held the fort at one of Mzansi’s biggest shows, Our Perfect Wedding (OPW), social media sensation Lebogang Tlokana, popularly known as “The Funny Chef”, has been unveiled as the latest addition to the OPW family.

TV channel Mzansi Magic made the announcement on Thursday in a statement welcoming Lebogang as she joins current host Nomsa Buthelezi for season 12 of Our Perfect Wedding.

“The Funny Chef” has a massive following on Facebook, with over 1.8 million followers who engage with her viral posts on a regular basis.

Adding to her title as a chef, she’s also a comedian, actress and presenter. The Funny Chef is loved for her tasty recipes as well as her hilarious and relatable videos.

The Funny Chef is a Pretoria native who has featured in David Kau’s film Leeto la Taxi. She has also held a guest role on telenovela The River, hosted the DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards red carpet and worked for many big food companies.

Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi said they are committed to bringing different creatives on board to provide them a platform to showcase their talents and that this is one of the reasons they chose Tlokana.

“From the onset, Our Perfect Wedding has been one of the leaders in this regard: it has continued to refresh itself with an interesting and versatile range of presenters, all of whom have connected with viewers in their own way. We’re proud to keep the tradition going.”

Hosts that have graced the OPW stage include Thembisa Mdoda, guest appearances from comedian Tumi Morake, actress Jessica Nkosi, Vele Manenje, Phumeza Mdabe and Celeste Ntuli.

OPW is a show that gives viewers an inside look at everyday couples as they pick their cake, the dress and other elements that make up their perfect wedding while navigating through family drama.

Our Perfect Wedding airs every Sunday at 9pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

Complied by Sandisiwe Mbhele