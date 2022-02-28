Has ‘The Queen’ on Mzansi Magic been cancelled?

Kaunda Selisho

A dispute between actress Brenda Ngxoli and entertainment blogger Phil Mphela has led to the latter claiming that popular Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen has been cancelled.

The dispute between the pair began when Mphela claimed that Ngxoli had quit the popular show after almost three years of playing the beloved character Noma. He chalked her decision up to a “salary issue that could not be resolved.”

Ngxoli immediately shut down Mphela’s claims, calling what Phil had said “wack gossip.”

She reminded the blogger how she has repeatedly stressed the fact that she believes that Ferguson Films (owned by Connie Ferguson and her late husband Shona) had not only paid her well but treated her well.

“What’s this Phil. Uxokela Ntoni?” [why are you lying] she asked, to which he replied: “It’s been a month since you quit.”

“So now you are telling me what I did a month ago Mphela and yet mna I know nothing ngalento uyithethayo [about what you’re saying] #HandsOffFergusonFilms,” tweeted Ngoxli before adding “Yiza nazo! [out with it] What else did I do that I have no idea of. Check your Sources. I love @Connie_Ferguson @FegusonFilms for the opportunity and love.”



Angered by Ngxoli’s rebuttals of his claims, Mphela then threatened to “drop another bomb.”



“I wasn’t gonna do the next post today because the cast has not been [informed] and I wanted to respect the production enough to give them time. But Brenda is trying to discredit me so lemme drop another bomb!” he tweeted.



He then followed up this “threat” with a claim that The Queen had been cancelled.



“After almost 7 years on air, the Mzansi Magic telenovela will not be renewed for another season. Barring any changes to accommodate wrapping the storylines, the show will likely end this year,” he said.

The Citizen has reached out to both M-Net and Ferguson films for comment on Mphela’s claims about The Queen.



While Ferguson Films has yet to respond, M-Net simply stated that they will release a statement during the course of the week.