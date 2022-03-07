PICS: Anton and Kgomotso share ‘Legacy’ memories as they bid farewell to the telenovela

Lerato Maimela

South African actors Anton David Jeftha and Kgomotso Christopher have taken their final bow from MNet’s popular telenovela, Legacy, and have shared some memories from the set of the show with their fans and followers.

Taking to social media, the 35-year-old actor posted a series of pictures from the memories which he shared with his cast members on set of the telenovela.

“That’s a picture wrap for Legacy. Here’s a photo dump of some memories of its run, bts and on screen moments I’ve had whilst being apart of the epic journey,” said Jeftha in the caption of his post.

The actor joined the cast in 2020, and played the role of a rich kid called Sebastian Price Jnr, who was the son of Dineo and Sebastian Price.

Anton’s character is known as the glue that holds the Price family together, as he has great relationships with his parents, as well as his sisters.

Talking to YOU magazine back in 2020, Anton revealed that working with Michelle Botes was one of the most exciting things he was looking forward to when he joined the cast of Legacy.

“It’s lovely working with Michelle. I’ve been watching her play the baddy on TV my whole life. But in reality she’s so easy to talk to and committed to her work, just like Deon. Working with such superb actors can only improve your own work,” said Jeftha.

Kgomotso also took to social media to share a few snaps from the farewell party, which took place to celebrate the cast and crew of the telenovela.

Christopher also added some pictures from the memories she shared with her cast members on set, and said in the caption of her post that she would miss every single one of her colleagues from the show.

“LEG-ACY… last night things & final goodbyes! I’m going to miss every single one of my colleagues… the hardest working crew I’ve ever had the privilege to work with and my incredibly talented cast members.

“@tshedzapictures family… thank you for the journey! To blessed new beginnings and new chapters…as our Director @andrejfo would say… ‘Injaaaaaalo’,” said Christopher in the caption of her post.

Kgomotso joined the show in 2020, two years after she bid farewell to her character on eTV’s Scandal.

Christopher played the role of Dineo Price on Legacy, a smart woman who was heading up her own division in the company before her hand was forced in another direction.

When it was announced the actress would be joining the cast of the telenovela, she told her fans and followers that she was excited to work with Michelle once again, after working with her on Isidingo.

“Grew up watching and learning from her. That I eventually got to work with her on one show and now we’re reunited… a blessing,” said Christopher.

At the beginning of December 2021, MNet released a statement announcing the television series, Legacy would be coming to an end after a two-year run.

The statement also mentioned that filming for the series would come to an end in February 2022, and that viewers would bid farewell to the cast of the show sometime in September this year.

Nomsa Philiso, Executive Head: Programming at MultiChoice Group said in the statement the surveys they conducted found they should adapt their content to the growing needs of their viewers.

“Our viewership surveys guide us to adapt our content to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Philiso.

Nomsa ended the statement by thanking the loyal viewers of the television series, as well as the viewers subscribed to MNet, DStv, and Showmax for their ongoing support.

“We would like to thank our loyal viewers on M-Net, DStv channel 101 and Showmax and assure them that we have exciting plans for our content for 2022. We will share more news on our local content offering in due course,” said Philiso.

Here are the memories shared by Anton Jeftha on his Instagram page:

Here are some memories shared by Kgomotso Christopher on her Instagram page:

