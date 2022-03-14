Big Brother Mzansi: Fans gush over Thato and Gash1

Lerato Maimela

Another week has come and gone in the Big Brother Mzansi house, and housemates, as well as Mzansi, said their final goodbyes to two more contestants, leaving five other housemates in competition for the grand prize of R2 Million.

During the eviction show which took place on Sunday evening, the country and the other housemates were shocked to find out that Nale had been evicted because she is known to have a huge fan base that has managed to save her each time she has been nominated for eviction.

Viewers took to social media to speculate about how boring Big Brother Mzansi would be now that Nale is no longer a part of the house, and most said that they would only tune into the shows on weekends now just to watch the eviction show.

Other viewers, however, felt that Nale had the most boring personality in the house and that she would eventually be evicted as there are other housemates who deserve to be in the house and win the money more than she did.

The other housemate who was evicted during Sunday night’s eviction show was Venus.



Mzansi took to social media after her eviction to express what a delight it was to have her on their screens and most sent her well wishes for her music career which she will be pursuing now that she has been evicted from the Big Brother house.

Throughout the week viewers have been gushing over Thato and Gash1 as they get closer to one another, and work towards building a romantic relationship.

This was one of the main highlights that were shown during the weekly recap.

I swear other relationships in that house weren’t this infectious, I could literally listen to those promises all day????????????????… #Thash1 #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzansi— Busie (@bucy_32) March 13, 2022

Thank you for saving Thato and Gash!!!!!!! ????????????❤️ #BigBrotherMzansi— Cirhakazi (@Tdkayary) March 13, 2022

Lol I hope Gash isn't making all of those promises because he wants the cookie out of the cookie jar. #BigBrotherMzansi— Tay (@_Thandosithole) March 13, 2022

Gash talking about getting married already? Nah it's them blue balls talking AOWA lol ????????????#BigBrotherMzansi— mamkhomazi. (@thembiisa_) March 13, 2022

Never thought Gash and Thato would keep me awake till this time #BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/SwZuKRPgF3— Jinty Gaffane (@JintyGaffane) March 13, 2022

During the Saturday night party, viewers got the chance to witness the chemistry between the two of them as they danced together, shared giggles and kisses, and had conversations about their future which would involve marriage and three children.

Here is what viewers had to say about Nale and Venus’s eviction on Big Brother Mzansi:

Libo facial expression when mpho became the 1st to be saved????????????????????????he couldn't hide it.. #BBMzansi#BigBrotherMzansi pic.twitter.com/yxwDZpqM6O— Angel_ZwANe (@Angelzwane_25) March 13, 2022

#BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzanzi Never expected Nale to leave so soon but Goodbye Nale you will be missed ???????? pic.twitter.com/fS14bM1Iyl— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 13, 2022

#BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzanzi Goodbye to Venus hope we see her succeed in her music career ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/wTENo5tkTx— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 13, 2022

Mara let's be honest, it's not like Nale was entertaining us or anything like that #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzanzi pic.twitter.com/mXIk9BgDd4— Nontu???? (@nontu_ulana) March 13, 2022

Nale didnt compromised her morals throughout the weeks. She's really been consistent in being herself. She left the house with her dignity still intact. I'll stan her till I die. ???? #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzansi #BBMzanzi pic.twitter.com/aWU6VUfCLH— Khush (@Khush_ZA) March 13, 2022

All the best Nale your positive energy will forever be remembered and your kindness. The world is your hun #BBMzansi #BigBrotherMzansi #BBMzanzi pic.twitter.com/wCKStaPeTG— Mpho ???? (@justlethu_) March 13, 2022

I wanted Venus and Nale gone so bad but at this moment i will trade them for that Couple ????????????#BigBrotherMzansi— Lesego Mologadi (@LesegoMologadi) March 13, 2022

No lie , I really wasnt ready for Venus to leave. #BigBrotherMzansi— Luyanda (@KradCoch7) March 13, 2022

#BigBrotherMzansi Venus and nale gone I'm not continuing watching the show ???? good luck kulozowina— jalady (@Phumzil00101837) March 13, 2022