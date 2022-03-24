TheWifeShowmax viewers believe ‘it’s Sambulo’s time to shine’

Kaunda Selisho

Despite the drama of Hlomu being outed for having an affair with her husband’s brother in this week’s episodes of The Wife on Showmax, it was actually the stoic Sambulo who stole the show.

In an unexpected exchange between Mqhele (Bonko Khoza) and uButhi Omdala (Mondli Makhoba), Sambulo emerged as the new leader of the Zulu family set to head up the family’s businesses as uButhi Omdala focused on the drama with Zandile (Khanyi Mbau), while Nqoba (Abdul Khoza) got time off to rest after being shot last week.

Sambulo (Sipho Ndlovu) interjected his brother’s conversation after hearing of Nkosana’s decision to hand the reigns over to the hot-headed Mqhele.

He highlighted that he had been the one doing things behind the scenes to ensure that all the family’s plans went off without a hitch and that any obstacle that arose along the way was dealt with.

Sambulo seems to know exactly which direction he wants to take the family in. Though viewers had threatened that they would stop watching the show due to how boring they find the current season of The Wife to be, they have been reeled back in by their curiosity about which direction the story could be headed in now.

Sambulo has also secretly been mentoring younger brother Mqoqi (Thulane Shange), so viewers may also get to see what this means now that he is in charge.

Elsewhere in the universe of The Wife, Zandile decided to leave the Zulu home with her children after feeling that her husband chose Hlomu’s side after Zandile physically attacked a pregnant Hlomu (Mbali Mavimbela).

She finds shelter with her friend Mandisa and the pair bond over their disdain for Hlomu whom they say has a hold over all the Zulu brothers who seem to love her so much.

Viewers also get to see something not often shown on South African television as Mqhele constantly breaks down over the betrayal by his wife and brother.

Because the show doesn’t believe in taking its time, we soon see a reconciliation between Mqhele and his wife and Mqhele and his brother Qhawe (Kwenzo Ncgobo), but how long will this peaceful version of Mqhele last?