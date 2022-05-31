‘Spoorloos’: Bobby van Jaarsveld lands lead role in kykNET drama series

Renate Engelbrecht

KykNET’s drama series, Spoorloos will be returning to television in July, with Bobby van Jaarsveld as the main character, Stefan Claassen.

The news was released yesterday, with the singer-songwriter and actor saying he’s been waiting for a role like this for a long time.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” he said in an Instagram post.

Bobby van Jaarsveld has previously appeared in movies like As jy sing and Liefling and he was part of the cast of the kykNET comedy, Mense mense.

He was also a judge on The Voice, but this will be his first role in a television drama. He says he is very excited about the opportunity.

“This is the first time I’m portraying such a serious role. I feel honoured to be part of such an incredible production – Spoorloos’ quality is next level.”

Spoorloos: Die Eiland – a season comprising of eight episodes – promises to be filled with as much drama, intrigue and mystery as the previous seasons in the anthology series.

Each season’s mystery involves a new cast, with its own new storyline and characters. In the latest season, the life of Stefan Claassen (played by Bobby van Jaarsveld) will become the centre of attention.

Stefan Claassen is an adventurous young architect who is hurled into chaos when an ill-fated chance encounter with his long-lost love not only reignites his feelings for her but drags him into a web of deceit when she disappears.

Christo Davids and Francois Coetzee are the directors of Spoorloos: Die Eiland, with Ilse van Hemert as the head writer and post-production producer.

Ochre Pictures was also responsible for the M-Net hit series, Lioness.

“The story is very close to my heart,” says van Hemert “because I grew up on an island in St. Lucia. I can’t wait to see how the viewers try to solve the mysteries.”

Christo Davids says: “We are certain that viewers will enjoy Spoorloos: Die Eiland as much as the previous seasons. This season will, as with the previous seasons, keep the viewers guessing.”

‘Spoorloos: Die Eiland’ kicks off on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Tuesday, 19 July at 20:00. It will also be available on DStv Catch Up.