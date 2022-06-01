Survivor SA returns with new season and four episodes a week 

Kaunda Selisho

After braving the elements in past season,s 20 former castaways will return to do it all again for the ninth season of South Africa’s own version of the world’s greatest game – Survivor.

Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts (Survivor SA) will air this July, set against the backdrop of the staggering beauty of the rugged Eastern Cape coast.

“The location plays such an integral role in the game – and the Sunshine Coast is the ideal setting for this daring and different season,” said executive and creative producer Leroux Botha.

“We saw last season that the Wild Coast lived up to its name and presented the castaways with plenty of unique challenges – just because the location is closer to home, doesn’t make it any more familiar. The Sunshine Coast lives up to its name most of the year, but it also has a tempestuous and brooding side that can change the game at a moment’s notice,” added Botha.

A shot of the Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts (Survivor SA season 9) scenery | Picture: Supplied

Survivor South Africa: Return of the Outcasts is set to premiere on M-Net on Monday 18 July, with four episodes per week.



The full list of castaways for the ninth season Survivor SA will be released on 5 June along with a trailer for the upcoming season.

Despite being close to home with this new location senior marketing and publicity manager for the show Shireez Latief says that this season’s outstanding group of castaways all find themselves in unfamiliar territory.

“We’ve drawn castaways from across almost all previous seasons and brought them together on the Sunshine Coast to give them a chance to play their games again – but this time, everyone knows their style of play, who they shared alliances with, and who they double-crossed during their season,” she said.

“All bets are off and it’ll be a brutal game, despite the cordial-sounding location,” she concluded.