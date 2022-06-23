Gigi Lamayne to join Disney+ in SA’s animation series ‘Kizazi Moto Generation Fire’

Lerato Maimela

South African rapper, singer, and songwriter Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney, commonly known by her stage name Gigi Lamayne, will finally get the chance to live out her dreams of wanting to be a cartoon character.

The songwriter took to social media a while back to hint to her fans and followers that she will be working on something super exciting, a project that is completely different to what she usually does, which is making music.

On Wednesday afternoon, Twitter gossip blogger Musa Khawula revealed that Lamayne would be starring in the South African animation titled Kizazi Moto Generation Fire, which will be streamed on Disney+ in 2023.

Gigi Lamayane to star in Disney Plus SA's animation series titled Kizazi Moto Generation Fire.



Kizazi Moto Generation Fire is set to premiere in 2023 on Disney Plus. pic.twitter.com/bnQmmqiMpz — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) June 21, 2022

"Kizazi Moto Generation Fire is set to premiere in 2023 on Disney Plus," said Khawula.

After the news broke out to publications, the singer took to Twitter to confirm the announcement, and to express her excitement to be a part of an animation series, which is something she has always wanted to do.

To God be the glory !! ???????? I always wanted to be a cartoon character ! Thank you for all the amazing messages ! See you in 2023 ! ???????????????????????????????????? Full story : https://t.co/etpwBsAmji pic.twitter.com/v6bgMugZ85— #SetinStone (@Gigi_Lamayne) June 21, 2022

“To God be the glory! I always wanted to be a cartoon character! Thank you for all the amazing messages! See you in 2023,” said Lamayne.

The South African Sci-Fi series animation will focus on African futurism, and will feature other popular South African artists and entertainers such as Pearl Thusi, Tumi Morake, Nasty C, and many more.

Some time in May, Gigi Lamayne announced on her social media pages that she had joined the Fenty Africa family, and was among several people that were picked across the continent to activate brand.

Talking to TshisaLIVE, the rapper revealed that she has always been a part of the navy, which is the nickname for Rihanna’s fanbase, and that she has always supported Rihanna through her other businesses.

“Fenty Beauty and Fenty Africa are coming to Africa. I have always been openly part of the navy which is Rihanna’s following, supporting through Savage and Fenty and stuff like that. It is crazy how manifestation can work.

“Amazing young individuals from across Africa have been selected, myself included, to activate the process around being part of the Fenty family. People familiar with the products. Really cool stuff that’s about to come,” said Manney.