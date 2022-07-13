The Kardashians Season 2 – The gift that keeps on giving

Citizen Reporter

The Kardashian family has managed to build a billion-dollar empire and keep a keen interest in their lives for the past 15 years and fans, including haters, will be seeing more of the family.

After their E! Entertainment show Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended in late 2020, the family moved to the streaming platform Hulu, which has been a huge success.

Made up of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe as well as Kendal and Kylie Jenner, the family has used the publicity to build beauty and fashion businesses with much global success.

The Kardashians streams on Disney+ in South Africa. The platform made the announcement that the reality show was renewed for a second season.

The second season will premiere on 22 September, as viewers will get to see their biggest triumphs, struggles, romances and life-changing milestones to continued successes.

In the trailer, we get an insight into Kim’s relationship with her new boyfriend Pete Davis, and Kylie’s second pregnancy, as well as Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding, which captured their fans.

season 2? count us in ???? see you september 22 on @hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/zyItvMqMwq— The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) July 11, 2022

The family has helped shape pop culture, fashion trends and, some might argue, body trends as well.

The matriarch of the Kardashians, and their manager, Kris Jenner’s health will be front and centre in season two. While the teaser did briefly look at her health problems; the cause of it and the reason why she was hospitalized have not been revealed as yet.

Kris says she didn’t want to tell her kids about her health concerns because they “have enough problems”.

The family recently dealt with Barker’s health scare after he was rushed to hospital. The music drummer’s pancreas reportedly became inflamed after a colonoscopy procedure.

Pictures of medical staff transporting Barker on a stretcher with Kourtney, dressed in a black hoodie and sweatpants, walking alongside him went viral on social media. TMZ reported that the undisclosed medical issue was pancreatitis.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele