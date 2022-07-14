Idols SA returns with a new season this weekend

Citizen Reporter

Following an interrupted two years due to the pandemic, South Africa’s biggest talent show, Idols SA season 18 premieres on Sunday, 17 July.

The show will be returning to Mzansi Magic for what DStv promises will be its most exciting season yet.



Idols SA will also be returning under a new theme; “singing a different tune”.

This season features a long-awaited brand new panel of judges in the form of longtime fan favourite, triple threat and pop culture icon, Thembi Seete, as well as rapper and producer extraordinaire, JR Bogopa.

They will be joining multitalented choreographer and TV star, Somizi Mhlongo, who returns to the judging panel after an unceremonious exit during the height of the scandal surrounding his marriage.

According to DStv, the three judges “will be nurturing and ushering in new talent with judging styles as unique as each of their personalities, skill sets and illustrious careers”.

Also returning to the Idols SA franchise is award-winning co-executive producer, Tebogo ‘ProVerb’ Thekisho, who will continue on as the show’s host, a role he has successfully held for what will now be his 13th season.

“This year, Mzansi Magic welcomes on board Standard Bank as a new headline sponsor in a season that will bring our viewers showstopping performances,” added DStv.

“Idols SA is back! As much as it is about the music, it is also about the people: we are proud to unearth new and emerging talent, and our viewers form emotional connections with the singers as we follow along their journey from audition stage to making a career from their passion.

“We are excited to see who season 18 brings us,” said Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, in a statement.

Lindy Lou Alexander, Head of Brand and Marketing Consumer and High Net Worth at Standard Bank Group said, “True to our values at Standard Bank, we want to give South Africans the tools and support they need to achieve their dreams and aspirations, and this sponsorship helps us do just that”.

“It’s all about taking the first steps to building your dreams and believing that it can be a reality. We’re really excited to be part of the journey, all the best to the those fighting to make their dreams a reality,” Alexander added.

Idols SA has not yet revealed what this year’s prizes will be, but that will be communicated in due course. Idols SA season 18 begins on Sunday, 17 July, on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) at 5.30pm.



There will also be an Idols SA pop-up channel on DStv Channel 198 for your viewing pleasure.