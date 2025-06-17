WATCH: Somizi and Kelly Khumalo set the stage on fire with sizzling dance moves

Somizi Mhlongo, choreographer, actor, TV royalty, and flamboyant fashionista, reminded South Africa this weekend why he’s still the king of the dance floor.

In a dazzling throwback moment, Somizi broke into spontaneous moves on stage alongside Kwaito legend Thebe, cheekily declaring, “Thebe has a new dancer!”

The Netizens couldn’t get enough. Add in a surprise cameo from Kelly Khumalo, and you’ve got a nostalgic dance party with two icons who’ve ruled both the stage and headlines. This wasn’t just fun, it was a reminder of pure, unstoppable talent.

Back to the beat: Somizi dances into the spotlight

Move over TikTok dancers, Somizi Mhlongo, the original OG, will show you how it’s done.

The multi-talented entertainer stunned fans this past weekend when he joined Thebe on stage and delivered a spontaneous, show-stealing dance performance. With that unmistakable flair and energy, he joked, “Thebe has a new dancer,” while proving he still has the same precision and pizzazz that made him a household name.

This wasn’t just a cute moment; it was a powerful reminder. Long before the gossip, gigs, and glam, Somizi’s dance moves were his first claim to fame.

World-stage wonder: From Sarafina! to stadiums

Let’s not forget: Somizi didn’t just dance, he choreographed history. From his early days as part of the iconic Sarafina! cast (yes, the same one that played on TV this Youth Day), to creating the electrifying opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, South African music awards, Miss South Africa pageants, and Metro FM awards Somizi has long danced circles around the ordinary.

As well as being one of the All Gold’s Dance Challenge School Tour ambassadors, he performs a dance alongside Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii, visiting schools to educate and inspire children on making dance a professional career.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup, hosted in South Africa, was a huge moment for the multi-talented choreographer. Not forgetting his choreography on the 2002 World Summit, which is often not mentioned.

His choreography has touched the world stage, but this weekend was a grounding reminder that the dancer in him has never left the building.

Kelly Khumalo joins the party

When fans thought the video couldn’t get better, enter Kelly Khumalo.

The powerhouse vocalist and Somizi’s longtime friend jumped in on the fun, dancing beside him with equal flair.

Their chemistry was pure fire. It was less about the choreography and more about the vibe, two stars just vibing, laughing, and proving legends never lose their groove.

Netizens went wild.

One fan tweeted, “Kelly and Somizi together? It’s giving star power and rhythm!”

Somizi: The man, moves, Metro FM mic

These days, many know Somizi more for his hilarious love advice and fiery but sound critiques on Metro FM’s “Ask A Man” segment.

He’s also the mind behind Sompire Kids, a fashion line for the youngest style stars.

But now and then, it’s good to be reminded that beneath the glam and gossip is a dancing legend who helped shape South African pop culture.

And from what we saw this weekend, he’s still got it.