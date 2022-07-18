WATCH: Somizi opens up Idols SA season 18 with a bang!

Lerato Maimela

Season 18 of Idols SA has finally kicked off, and viewers got the chance to witness the very first auditions that took place on Sunday evening, in the search to find the next South African Idol.

The judging panel for this season received a complete makeover as two former Idols SA judges, Unathi Nkayi and Randall Abrahams, were replaced by Gomora’s Thembi Seete, and creative entrepreneur and musician, JR.

A familiar and loved face, which made a comeback onto the singing competition show is Somizi Mhlongo, who did not hold back on being his extra self and entertaining viewers, contestants, as well as the other judges throughout the episode.

Somgaga’s antics, which got viewers talking on social media, was the dance performance which he gave during one of the contestants auditions who sang Margaret Singana’s popular anthem, We Are Growing.

While the contestant sang, Somizi danced around him in a circle, chanting and shouting the adlibs and background sounds and beat which can be heard on the original song.

Viewers also could not help but comment on how excited they were to have Seete on the judging panel, and expressed that she has the potential to be the most loved, favoured and adored judge throughout the season.

After filming the first episode of the new season of Idols SA, Thembi took to social media to thank her fans and loved ones for their words of encouragement on this new journey she has embarked on.

“That time di nerves di reng mongwane [That time I was extremely nervous], thank you guys for your support for encouraging messages. Thank you so much. Sending lots of love guys, episode one is done and dusted,” said the actress.

Others talked about how JR has been giving off mean vibes throughout the episode, and that he could be the next Randal with his harsh and brutally honest comments.

Here are some reactions from the first episode of the new season of Idols SA:

