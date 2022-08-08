WATCH: Emotional morning as Katlego Maboe returns to ‘Expresso’

Xanet Scheepers

It was an emotional Monday morning for South Africans as they welcomed Katlego Maboe back into their living rooms.

Maboe found himself at the centre of a cheating scandal in October 2020, when a video of him and his partner at the time, Monique Muller, went viral in which she accused him of cheating on her, and giving her a sexually transmitted infection (STI), which she claimed damaged her womb.

ALSO SEE: WATCH | TV personality Katlego Maboe embroiled in a cheating scandal

The very public separation of the couple and the disturbing allegations levelled against Maboe saw him not only lose his job as the host of popular morning talk show Expresso on SABC 3, but he was also given the boot by OUTsurance after which the insurance company also removed all adverts featuring him from circulation.

Things finally started looking up for the television personality when he won his court case against the mother of his child, Monique Muller in January 2022.

Maboe was absolved by the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court against allegations made by his former partner Monique Muller in October 2020.

It also ruled that there were no grounds for Muller to obtain a protection order against Maboe.

“Furthermore, the court has not made a finding of acts of domestic violence that were allegedly perpetrated against Ms Muller, and as such, the matter has been dismissed. This is a great victory for Mr Maboe who has maintained his innocence throughout the two-year ordeal,” a statement issued by Maboe at the time.

ALSO SEE: Calls for Katlego Maboe to return to TV after court ‘victory’

‘Welcome home‘

In a sit-down interview with co-host Graeme Richards on this morning’s episode, Katlego opened up about the challenges he faced over the past two years and his excitement about getting back in front of the camera and waking Mzansi up in the feel-good way Expresso has become synonymous with.

“The ‘new’ me is certainly not the ‘old’ me. But, there are certainly elements of the ‘old’ me that remain that I think have stood me in good stead. No matter what has happened to me over the past couple of years, I never want to let go of this desire that I have to be a force of positivity in people’s lives.

“There have been many touch-and-go moments where my self-identity was questioned, but I worked my way through it with support from friends and family, and people who I met in person or on social media who have constantly told me to get up and start again,” he said during the emotional interview.

Maboe said when the dominos first started to fall in the beginning, it was a very dark time for him. “There was a moment when I thought the darkest thoughts. I thought wouldn’t it be better if it was just done? Just quickly. Now. Done. My family wouldn’t have to worry about having to call me every day and deal with me. But, the reason for it all needs to come from somewhere and, for me, that was Phoenix.”

The powerful conversation between Maboe and Graeme Richards had South Africans reaching for tissues as Maboe also broke down at one stage during the interview.

“That pursuit of imperfection that was illusive and unattainable and the acceptance of that imperfection and realising that I am an imperfect human being, in its own way, was quite beautiful. That realisation came to me, even more so, once I had my son.

“I would look at him and the way he looks at me and how he tries to imitate me in certain things that he does, made me find certain stability within myself of acceptance where, perhaps, he would learn, in the years to come, to accept himself for who he is. It made me realise that I am made of strong stuff. I have to believe that I am made of stronger stuff than this,” he said.

Maboe said it’s amazing to officially be back.

“I love that Expesso always has been, remains, and always will be about the South African viewer who chooses to tune in every single day. On some level, they depend on this show to give them that starting momentum to the day. It’s the kind of ethos in which I approach this job.”

Maboe also took the time to thank viewers for their support, and to let them know that he missed them.

“To every single person who has prayed for this moment and wielded it to come to fruition, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I cannot tell you how much this means to me,” he said.

Join us as we welcome @KatlegoMaboe back to #ExpressoShow in an exclusive special broadcast. #KatIsBack pic.twitter.com/GZ82jW6bQs— Expresso Show (@expressoshow) August 8, 2022

Here is how South Africa welcomed Katlego Maboe back on Monday morning:

Welcome back Katlego #KatIsBack , you will succeed even better and more. You deserve this. God bless! pic.twitter.com/gFxFDRBkZ4— Sandra Beneke (@SandyB27) August 8, 2022

Watching Katlego Maboe on TV right now, the guy is a legend when it comes to presenting … he is actually the Collen of SA television.



#KatIsBack— Collen (@Collen_KM) August 8, 2022

#expresso #KatIsBack dude is really a man of many talents ????????????????????????????????he was really missed on the show. pic.twitter.com/JvKWrkN2sh— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) August 8, 2022

Graeme is the one who is going to me cry.. ???????? the joy and the love he has for our boy Kat.. it's really authentic and real . #KatIsBack— K E T Λ B Λ ☄️ (@Paseka_Tshani1) August 8, 2022