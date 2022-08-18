‘A Africa that leads’: ‘Afrimaxx’ a new Pan-African lifestyle show

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Television lifestyle content is missed by many viewers, particularly after the gap Top Billing left when it was discontinued in 2020. However, there are a few channels and shows trying to fill in the gap, this includes Afrimaxx on the Home Channel.

Afrimaxx is more a celebration and spotlight of new and seasoned Pan African creators, from artists, musicians and entrepreneurs in the food and drink space, including architecture.

Hosted by talented and popular TV personality Ayanda Thabethe, the first season was shot in many countries over six months including South Africa, Mauritius, Malawi, Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Namibia, Congo and Botswana.

During the launch for the Afrimaxx show held in Sanctuary Mandela in Houghton, Johannesburg, Thabethe said she couldn’t have been prouder to be part of such a show, because of its importance of celebrating African creators and having a platform for them.

Afrimaxx is a collaborative project with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW).

Vernon Matzopoulos, head of Arena Broadcast says African content isn’t shown in the best light in international media.

Both Arena and DW were interested in making Pan-African shows with lifestyle elements and DStv’s the Home Channel.

Over the years, the Home Channel has proven that air consistent lifestyle content was the perfect choice to broadcast Afrimaxx, including on the global network DW.

Matzopoulos added they have ambitious plans for Afrimaxx and the goal is to try and change perceptions about Africa.

“Most importantly how we see ourselves as Africans.

“The stories we found prove that we are a Africa that doesn’t follow, we are a Africa that leads. It is a hub of content creators, our designers, dancers, our musicians and architectures who are now rightfully taking their place on the global stage,” he said.

Afrimaxx will tell these stories in a weekly 30-minute format show.

The importance of having DW on board was emphasised. Matzoplpulous emphasised the significance of the partnership, informing attendees that DW is the second biggest broadcaster in the world behind BBC, with a viewership reach of 350 million people, weekly.

The lifestyle show gives the audience a new and refreshing view of the African arts and isn’t just for leisure with fantastic production but an opportunity to support the African arts.

Afrimaxx airs on DStv’s Home Channel, 176, at these times:

Monday 11:30am

Tuesday 3:30pm

Thursday 7.30pm

Friday 10pm

Saturday 5pm and midnight

Sunday 12:30pm and 9pm

