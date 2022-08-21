Tarina Patel reportedly fired from ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’

Citizen Reporter

The third season of popular reality television show Real Housewives of Johannesburg is already serving up all the drama, although the new season is only scheduled to air either later this year or early in 2023.

According to a report in Sunday World, one of the show’s most popular cast members, Tarina Patel got the boot from producers.

The publication reported that Patel rubbed producers up the wrong way after she invited Christal Kay to an event behind the producers back, knowing full well that they didn’t want Kay anywhere near the show after she and a fellow cast member, Gugu Khathi, got into a fight on set last year. The altercation led to season three of the production being discontinued by M-Net at the time.

ALSO SEE: Does ‘Real Housewives of Johannesburg’ really need Christall Kay?

However, Patel denied to the publication that she was fired from RHOJ saying that due to prior arrangements she could not be a part of the show as the dates clashed. “I was committed to these before, so I can’t opt out of them – I am far too professional to ever do that. Contracts were signed so I am here in India to shoot them,” she said.

Fans of the show were left disappointed after learning that three of the cast members will not be returning for the third season, but that a new cast will be introduced instead.

New Housewives on the block

Earlier this week kykNET announced that Die Real Housewives van Pretoria is in production and will air on the channel in mid-October.

The Real Housewives van Pretoria is produced by none other than Rian van Heerden, well-known radio personality and television presenter.

He was also behind the racy six-part docu-series Sex in Afrikaans which aired on Showmax earlier this year.

Van Heerden said he is convinced that Die Real Housewives van Pretoria will get the country buzzing and keep it buzzing. “There are more than enough moments that will leave you stunned but also make you think twice about the traditional message that Pretoria is conservative and boring,” he said.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers

NOW READ: Mzansi brace yourselves for Die ‘Real Housewives van Pretoria’!