Six formidable women, six unique personalities, six successful businesses and six incredible, but true stories that will keep you glued to the screen. The six stars of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria has finally been revealed and we couldn’t be more excited.

From October 13, Renske Lammerding, Marié Bosman, Talana Kuhn, Kiki La Coco, Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus will show viewers exactly what it takes to walk in their stilettos.

Luxury vehicles, mansions, exotic holidays and heated arguments will have viewers gasping in disbelief.

Meet the cast of Die Real Housewives van Pretoria:

Renske Lammerding

Renske is well known in Silver Lakes for her boutique in the estate and of course her husband, Heinrich’s, wealth. Of course, this means there is a lot of gossip about Renske’s family. But is there any truth to it, and isn’t she a big gossip herself? Certainly not, if you ask her. Renske is the owner of the Mrs Globe beauty pageant and would like to help other women to empower themselves.

Marié Bosman

Marié is an unconventional and very outspoken pastor. She also has a pilot’s license and two PhDs. After two divorces, Marié decided she would never try to change herself for anyone ever again. She’s done with boring trivialities for good.

Talana Kuhn

Talana is a 27-year-old businesswoman who is the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. She is also the mother of a three-year-old and is pregnant with her and her auditor husband, Walter’s, second child. Somehow, Talana also found the time to write a self-help journal that will be published soon. She can’t deal with people who think they are better than her – she walked through fire to get where she is today.

Kiki La Coco

Kiki is a content creator on TikTok – a pro with dance moves and lip-sync videos. She currently has around 390 000 followers. Her husband, multi-millionaire Malcolm Wentzel, and their housekeeper, Thembi Ubisi, have nearly 860 000 followers who can’t get enough of their antics. Kiki and her family live in Mpumalanga, but with their children attending school in Pretoria, they want to move to the capital.

Mel Viljoen

Mel grew up on a farm but that didn’t stop her from becoming the president of Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa, one of the most successful franchises in the South African beauty industry. Mel is married to the notorious lawyer Peet Viljoen, the CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails. They have a number of celebrity clients, including Somizi, Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago.

Rhona Erasmus

At the age of ten, Rhona moved with her family from Meyerton to Pretoria. She is the owner of two businesses, Trouvaille Boutique Day Spa and Midstream College Baby House in Midstream Estate, where she resides with her family. Rhona was Heinrich and Renske’s au pair and started her first business (Midstream College Baby House) with their help. Rhona firmly believes you shouldn’t say anything behind someone’s back. That’s why she likes to tell you what she thinks of you – to your face.

Tune in every Thursday from 13 October 2022, at 20:00 on kykNET (DStv Channel 144) to see what these six unstoppable women get up to.