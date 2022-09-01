‘Expect the unexpected’: Insight into ‘The Kardashians’ season two

Lethabo Malatsi

Following its successful first season, The Kardashians will premiere its much anticipated second season and 22 September can’t come soon enough.

American streaming platform, Hulu, released the second trailer of The Kardashians, dubbing it “the iconic season”. The reality show will also air on DisneyPlus South Africa.

In the trailer, we get an insight into Kylie’s second pregnancy, Kris Jenner’s surgery, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, Kendall Jenner venturing out on her own and Kim’s Variety interview backlash.

With The Kardashians already pre-recorded, and the Kardashians frequently making headlines, fans of the reality show will get an in-depth look into what actually went down inside the family at the time the news came out. From Kylie’s pregnancy and Kendall’s new business (tequila brand 818) to the controversy surrounding Blac Chyna.

Even though Kim and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, called it quits after nine months of dating, fans will still get to see more of the couple this season.

You have no idea how iconic this is.

#TheKardashians returns 22 September, streaming on #DisneyPlusZA pic.twitter.com/uUImy1QMWp— Disney+ (@disneyplusza) August 31, 2022

Kim’s backlash

Kim speaks about the backlash she received from the Variety interview she did with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” the Skims owner said in the interview.

“No one sympathises with you,” her sister Koko (Khloe) said in the trailer.

Also speaking in the trailer, Kim said she was mortified, but understands why people were upset about it.

The Met Gala

The Kardashian family is known for their giltz and glam and the second season will serve the viewers exactly that as moments from The Met Gala 2022 will be revealed. We’ll also get an inside look at the time Kim wore the late Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean Louis gown.

Kim Kardashian wearing a replica of Marylin Monroe’s “Happy Birthday mr. President” dress (L) and wearing the original dress on the red carpet (R) | Picture: Twitter

‘Season two is going to be insanity’ – Khloe

“Our family grows, first Kylie [and] now Khloe,” the momager Kris said, referring to Khloe’s news of having a second child with her serial cheating ex-lover, Tristan Thompson.

The co-parents, in July, announced they were expecting their second child through a surrogate.

“It’s going to be exciting and I am ready,” Khloe said.

The beauty mogul, Kylie, gave birth to her son in February, following her first daughter Stormi’s birthday.

