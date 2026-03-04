TV

From Caster Semenya to Nadia Nakai: Meet the season 12 ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ celebrities

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

8 minute read

4 March 2026

02:17 pm

Auditions for members of the public will open on Friday.

Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya. Picture: Instagram

The celebrity line-up for Tropika Island of Treasure season 12 has been revealed.

Among this year’s stars are actors Wiseman Mncube and Amand Du Point, former Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane, rapper Nadia Nakai, two-time women’s 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya, and TV host Leandie du Randt.

‘Tropika Island of Treasure’ season 12 celebrities. Pictures: Instagram and screenshot

“I have conquered the track, and now I’m ready to conquer the island! I’m joining Tropika Island of Treasure season 12 and need a partner with the discipline to go all the way. Let’s make history together – auditions opening soon…” Semenya said on Instagram.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s going to be the biggest season yet’: Zanele Potelwa returns to host ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’

Season 12 auditions

Auditions for members of the public will open on 6 March and close on 5 May 2026.

Applicants can submit videos to TikTok, Facebook, X or Instagram. Entries must tag @MyTropika and include the hashtag #Tropika.

The winner will receive a share of the R1 million grand prize. A R10 000 Pep voucher is also included.

Season 12 host

The season will be hosted by Safta-nominated presenter Zanele Potelwa, returning for a second time.

“Being back as host for Tropika Island of Treasure is a dream come true. I am beside myself that I get to come back and host another season.

“I can tell you, without a shadow of a doubt, that this is going to be the biggest season yet,” Potelwa said.

Tropika Island of Treasure first aired in 2008. The series features South African celebrities and members of the public competing in physical and mental challenges for a cash prize.

NOW READ: Mixed reactions as LaConco shows off her new body after another cosmetic surgery

