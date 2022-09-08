Pearl Modiadie is back on our screens in new BET Africa drama series

Sandisiwe Mbhele

BET Africa is rolling out the local content. After airing their first local original series in South Africa, Isono the channel announced a new drama starring Pearl Modiadie called Redemption.

The drama series, Redemption is the story about “a family torn apart by lust, secrets, greed and murder! Who will suffer at the hands of these decisions?”

Modiadie was excited to announce she was part of the cast as one of the leads of the daily drama series. The TV and radio presenter was last on-screen on the SABC 1 talk show Zaziwa in 2020.

“Back on your screens and honoured to be part of a stellar cast of an all-new daily drama, Redemption.”

Modiadie received plenty of congratulatory messages on her Instagram account.

The series stars veteran actors such as Themba Ndaba, Septula Sebogodi and the likes of Yonda Thomas, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Sparky Xulu and new actors Nkone Mametja and Toka Mtabane.

The show’s plot is around a church and the highly respected Zikode family. There is a mysterious disappearance of pastor Simon Zikode (Ndaba).

His daughter Faith (Kwanele Mthethwa) takes on her father’s duties in the church, including their family issues after his disappearance. Faith also had to quit her international music ambitions as she unravels devastating family secrets.

Ndaba said in a statement: “Redemption will bring much-anticipated drama; it will ignite fervent conversations around day-to-day experiences of the ordinary South African and shine a light on value systems within African communities.

“I’ll be playing Pastor Simon Zikode, a charismatic and powerful man who will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. The energy on set is electrifying, and we can’t wait to see that translate on screen.”

Redemption is a co-production with Seriti Films (Gomora) and Burnt Out Productions (How To Ruin Christmas).

BET International said the channel is on a “mission to engage with the black community and drive black excellence”.

“This, together with the stellar cast of Redemption, guarantees an enthralling viewing experience for our audiences across the continent,” they concluded.