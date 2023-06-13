Inside Pearl Modiadie’s Island baecation

By Lineo Lesemane

TV and radio presenter Pearl Modiadie is having the best time of her life with her man in what she calls “paradise”.

The award-winning media personality has shared multiple snaps and videos on her Instagram page giving fans an exclusive look inside her Island vacation.

Careful to not show his face, Pearl also posted a picture of her and her partner all lovey-dovey at the beach.

“The most breathtaking views of paradise from our villa. I’m the happiest girl right now… Island winters hit different,” she wrote.

Moshe’s heartwarming message to his boyfriend

Another one of Mzansi’s celebs who is head over heels in love is the television host, Moshe Ndiki. In 2019, Moshe tied the knot with Phelo Bala. Last year, he announced that they have called it quits.

This morning, Moshe took to his Instagram page to share that he had a fun weekend with his new man’s family.

Posting a video, he said this weekend was a solidification of love and support and it meant a lot to him.

“It felt so good to be just taken care of, no stress in sight just love and laughs. My ‘sister-in-laws’ are awesome and funny, we even have a barista in the house, ice coffee on the go and in-house.

“I got to spend time with bars friends, laughing and bonding, more so reassuring that his heart is in good hands (yho ndicengile ke pha 😥🤣🤣)” he wrote.

Wrapping up his lengthy post, Moshe thanked everyone for their love and support. He also penned a heartwarming message for his partner.

“Thank you for being a shelter to my love. Thank you for hosting my endless feelings. We always joke and say: ‘Yhoo when we break up’, enkosi sthandwa sam for everything. I’m typing this message lying next to you at 6:36am cause we woke up and did responsible things like flights and shuttle, only cause you woke us up, ndithanda nale waking up, I love everything about you and us.

