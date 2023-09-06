Pearl Modiadie to host Africa’s signature lifestyle event ‘Joburg Polo In the Park’

The Joburg Polo in the Park event provides crafted experiences, delectable cuisine, fashion, and live music.

Media personality Pearl Modiadie will host the annual Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park event in Kyalami on Saturday next week.

The event, attended by South Africa’s elite, offers curated experiences, delicious food, fashion, and live music and will kick off at 11am at the Polo Fields, Inanda Country Base in Kyalami.

This year’s event will celebrate South Africa’s heritage and the spirit of Africa with chic, colourful, and creative attire, in line with the 2023 theme dubbed “Afroglam Couture”.

‘Pearl Modiadie personifies what the brand stands for’

In a statement on Wednesday, The African Deluxe Company’s frontman and executive producer of the event Ben Moseme said the Standard Bank Polo in The Park event is not only about the polo, but also about the lifestyle that accompanies the time-honoured sport: the fashion, the food and the music.

“This highly prestigious polo affair was not only created to celebrate life but also to showcase what SA has to offer to the rest of the world.

“Our passion to develop the sport of kings in the country has culminated in this annual gathering, which we will continue to grow annually.

“This year we are elated to have partnered with someone who truly personifies what the brand stands for and who is a true reflection of African excellence, so we welcome Pearl Modiadie to the Standard Bank Joburg Polo family,” said Moseme.

A unique Polo experience

The Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park showcases a distinctive style of polo, featuring just three players on each side and using an inflatable ball instead of the traditional hard ball.

This game provides a captivating spectacle for equestrian enthusiasts, allowing spectators to experience the thrilling matches from close range.

There are four premium VIP hospitality marquee packages available, each providing a distinct and exclusive experience:

Classic Polo Lounge: A fancy lounge with great views, a delicious lunch, special decorations, free drinks, and everything you need for the game, all for R4500 per person (including taxes).

A fancy lounge with great views, a delicious lunch, special decorations, free drinks, and everything you need for the game, all for R4500 per person (including taxes). The African Deluxe VIP Lounge : Provides newcomers to polo with an excellent chance to enjoy the elegance of the sport in a laid-back atmosphere, complete with full catering and a free local bar throughout the day. Tickets are priced at R3200 per person (including taxes).

: Provides newcomers to polo with an excellent chance to enjoy the elegance of the sport in a laid-back atmosphere, complete with full catering and a free local bar throughout the day. Tickets are priced at R3200 per person (including taxes). Joburg Polo Lounge : Offers the ultimate way to enjoy the game in an energetic atmosphere. In their cozy eight-seater lounge, guests receive personalised service and excellent catering, along with bottle service from their dedicated hostess. The top South African DJs set the mood. Tickets start at R2590 per person (including taxes).

: Offers the ultimate way to enjoy the game in an energetic atmosphere. In their cozy eight-seater lounge, guests receive personalised service and excellent catering, along with bottle service from their dedicated hostess. The top South African DJs set the mood. Tickets start at R2590 per person (including taxes). The exclusive Standard Bank lounge: The Standard Bank Lounge is an exclusive area reserved for invited guests, including Standard Bank clients, customers, and stakeholders.

