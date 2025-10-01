‘The most fun I’ve ever had’: Afrikaans actor Liam Bosman on ‘Khaki Fever’

The comedy proves local productions can hold their own against global heavyweights

After just one weekend, Khaki Fever became the most-streamed Afrikaans film on Showmax, surpassing Oscar winners and breaking records.

The raunchy Showmax Original follows a group of mischievous game rangers who make a bet to see who can hook up with the most tourists during a season. At the heart of the chaos is Stoffel, the inexperienced ranger played by Liam Bosman.

For Bosman, best known for Diepe Waters and Een Keer Om Die Son, the role offered a chance to embrace his lighter side.

“When I first read the script, Stoffel reminded me of a labrador,” says Bosman. “He’s very lovable, and that energy was exactly what I wanted to bring.”

The Silwerskerm-nominated actor, who lost out to co-star Francois Jacobs in the Supporting Actor category, says Khaki Fever was unlike any project he has worked on before.

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had on a set. Brett [Michael Innes, the director] creates an environment that is both professional and relaxed. He gives the actors the space to explore, and you can feel that in the final product.”

Liam Bosman (right). Picture: Supplied

That playful atmosphere allowed for plenty of improvisation. Bosman admits that after his first scripted take, he rarely stuck to the lines.

“Brett encouraged us to try different things. I made it my mission to make the crew laugh, and sometimes they had to cut because the cameraman couldn’t hold the camera steady. That’s the best feeling as an actor.”

Bosman recalls one unforgettable prank during a scene where Stoffel takes viagra.

“I pretended someone had given me the real thing and went off at the crew, threatening to sue. Everyone panicked, but when I revealed I had just stapled a picture of Brett to my underpants, the set exploded with laughter.”

For him, the role of Stoffel was more than comedy; it was a challenge that required balancing improvisation with structure.

“There was a big speech at the end, and I spent the night before writing five different versions. Improvising means you’re both the actor and the writer, and that keeps you on your toes.”

With Bosman also currently starring in Spoorloos: Losprys on kykNET, his career is clearly thriving. But when asked why people should stream Khaki Fever, he keeps it simple: “Life can be hard, and this film is a necessary escape. Plus, if anyone ever doubts that Afrikaans is sexy, this movie will change their mind.”