Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Bill Cosby ordered to pay $19m over sex abuse claim

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

25 March 2026

04:30 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A woman who said she was drugged and sexually assaulted by veteran US entertainer Bill Cosby was awarded more than $19 million on Monday after a civil hearing in California.

Picture via DON EMMERT / AFP

Bill Cosby. Picture: AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Donna Motsinger said she was working as a waitress more than 50 years ago. It was during this time when the performer began to target her.

The hearing in Santa Monica was told how the comedian had initially come into the restaurant where the now 84-year-old Motsinger worked.

One day, when he picked her up in his limousine, Cosby gave her a glass of wine. He also gave her what she thought was aspirin.

She began slipping in and out of consciousness. The next thing she knew, she was waking up at home wearing only her underwear.

“She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby,” the suit said.

Attorneys said Cosby, 88, did not remember any sexual contact with Motsinger. However, they said that any that had occurred had been consensual.

ALSO READ: The Ellis Park revival giving Joburg kids a shot

The jury took three days to deliver its verdict. They ordered Cosby to pay $19.3 million (about R330 million) , a figure that could increase if they add punitive damages.

The case was heard in the same courthouse. In 2022, a jury there ordered Cosby to pay $500 000 in damages to Judy Huth after finding that he had molested her in 1975 when she was just 16 years old.

The man formerly known as “America’s Dad” was jailed in Pennsylvania for drugging and molesting a woman in a separate criminal case in 2018. But he was freed in 2021 when his conviction was overturned on a technicality.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cosby was a towering figure in late 20th-century American popular culture. This included his starring role in The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of being a calculating, serial predator. They say he plied victims with sedatives and alcohol before assaulting them over four decades.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

celeb parents television

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Fannie Masemola to face criminal charges over Cat Matlala’s R360m Saps tender
Courts ‘I’m ready to say what had happened’: Ex-Saps officer Matipandile Sotheni denies killing Witness D
Politics Councillor gunning for DA top job: I won’t be used as a token black
Politics Court blocks Eastern Cape ANC conference amid internal disputes
Crime Twelve senior cops arrested for involvement in Cat Matlala’s R360m tender

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News