Binge watch two seasons of ‘House of the Dragon’

Following the Season 2 success, the series has been renewed for a third season.

The ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 official trailer has already clocked 6,5 million views. Picture: Showmax

Season 2 of House of the Dragon, filmed across England, Wales, and Spain, was a monumental production. It required over 5,400 costumes, a crew of nearly 2,500, and more than 100 new sets built on five sound stages and a backlot over a five-and-a-half-month shoot.

Showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal managed this massive undertaking, often juggling between two to four crews filming different episodes with separate directors simultaneously.

“Every day essentially feels like two days’ worth of filming,” Condal explains. “We plan so that, for instance, Emma [D’Arcy] can shoot scenes at Dragonstone with one director while Olivia [Cooke] is filming scenes in the Red Keep with another director across the lot. This strategy helps us avoid an excessively prolonged shoot.”

Tensions rise with the murder of Lucerys

House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. Season 1 concluded with Aegon [Tom Glynn-Carney] crowned King, infuriating Rhaenyra, the firstborn of the late King Viserys and his designated successor. The civil war was further ignited by the murder of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, by Aegon’s brother, Prince Aemond [Ewan Mitchell].

“The murder of Luke at the end of S1 was a seismic event,” Condal notes. “An act of kin-slaying and treason has escalated the stakes to the point where it has destroyed any chance for negotiation.”

Mourning, vengeance, and the next generation

Season 2 continues with both sides preparing for the fallout. “Rhaenyra’s side is mourning, while Aegon and Alicent are on the defensive, anticipating retribution,” says Condal. “Daemon (Matt Smith) is waiting for Rhaenyra’s orders, but she has disappeared to grieve, leaving him frustrated and eager for vengeance without her authority.”

With Aegon as king, Alicent and Rhaenyra’s children become central to the plot this season. “This season of House of the Dragon focuses heavily on them,” Condal reveals. “While Alicent, Rhaenyra, and Daemon are still central characters, the story now also follows the second generation of kids who are continuing the war started by their parents.”

Condal adds that Season 2 intensifies the themes established in Season 1. “It’s about how far you’ll go to win the throne, especially in a scenario where dragons act as nuclear weapons, creating a threat of mutually assured destruction,” he says.

Reflecting on Season 2, Condal feels a sense of accomplishment. “Each season is a battle. This one, in particular, feels like a bigger achievement despite having fewer episodes. Making Season 1 taught us a lot, and with Season 2, we’ve aimed to do it even better. I believe it’s bigger, richer, and better.”

High praise and renewed for a third season

Recently listed among IMDb’s 10 Top-Rated Shows of 2024 So Far, House of the Dragon Season 2 holds an 89% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Its fourth episode has garnered widespread acclaim, earning a 9.5/10 rating on IMDb and drawing comparisons to the iconic Red Wedding episode of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon, which already earned an Emmy for Best TV Series – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes and was praised as the best-reviewed series of 2022 by Rotten Tomatoes, continues to build on its predecessor’s legacy.

Following the House of the Dragon Season 2 premiere’s success, which led to international streaming service Max’s most-watched day ever, the series has been renewed for a third season. Condal acknowledges the ongoing challenge: “It’s a never-ending journey. Making this show is like an ultra-marathon.”

The first two seasons of House of the Dragon, the current top series on IMDb globally, are now available for binge-watching on Showmax.

