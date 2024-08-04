‘Fancier, fashionable and bold’: New season of ‘Muvhango’ premieres this Monday

The new season represents the rebirth of 'Muvhango' - with a new logo and title sequence.

SABC 2’s hit soapie, Muvhango, is set to make a comeback with a brand-new season this coming Monday, 5 August.

After running for 27 years since its debut in 1997, the show was on hold for the past few weeks due to alleged payment disputes.

However, speaking at the new season launch a few days ago, creator and executive producer Duma Ndlovu said they took a step back to prepare for the new era.

“We’ve come quite a long way. In the development and growth of Muvhango, we’ve always listened to what the viewers wanted.

“The growth and development of Muvhango have always been us responding to what the viewers were saying.”

Revamped ‘Muvhango’

He said viewers should expect a revamped Muvhango that is fancier and bolder.

“What you’re going to be seeing this season is probably the most dramatic change and growth that you’ve ever seen. Our viewers demanded we go fancier, younger, more fashionista, and bolder.

“They wanted us to continue telling stories. They didn’t want us to lose the DNA of the show, but they wanted us to jazz things up. So, we have a new logo, we have a new title sequence, and we think you’re going to love it,” he said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Africa’s time has arrived’ – Duma Ndlovu on ‘Queen Modjadji’ premiere following court case

‘Muvhango’: New and old characters

Legendary actress Leleti Khumalo is one of the new talents this season. She portrays Dr Nonhlanhla Ximba, a construction mogul who will shake things up, bringing exciting new stories and twists.

The show is also bringing back some of the talents that were part of it before, like Lloyd Nedohe and Lebo Tisane.

“So, we decided to bring in some characters who were with us sometime before. You’re going to see a tall, hefty guy called Lloyd Nedohe; he’s come back.

“He used to be with us some 10 to 15 years ago. We have remodelled and changed his character,” Ndlovu explained.

READ MORE: Muvhango bids farewell to Chief Azwindini after 23 years

Look who’s back!

Also returning this season is Gabriel Temudzani, who left the show last year after 23 years.

Temudzani said he was happy to be back and tell stories that resonate with the people.

“This is yet another opportunity for us to showcase our talent, to represent our people, to tell stories that resonate with our people, stories that unite South Africa, and create dialogue that is meaningful and purposeful.

“When people look at Muvhango, they say this we identify with and this we can stand for. We take pride in being part of this new dispensation.”

NOW READ: ‘Die Ondernemers’: Candice Austin on ‘working’ with dead people