Cape Town creatives eye Emmy gold with ‘Tabby McTat’

Cape Town animation directors Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour are hoping to bring home an International Emmy

‘Tabby McTat,’ produced by Magic Light Pictures, became a Christmas sensation in England in 2023, ranking among the 10 most-watched TV shows on Christmas Day. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town animation directors Jac Hamman and Sarah Scrimgeour are hoping to bring home an International Emmy. The award ceremony is set for Monday evening in New York. By the early hours of the morning, they’ll know if Tabby McTat has won the Kids: Animation category.

The BBC Christmas special, based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved picture book, is up against tough competition, including Mystery Lane, Sharkdog, and Wake Up, Carlo!

If they win, it will mark the second consecutive victory for South African directors in this category. Last year, another Donaldson-Scheffler adaptation, The Smeds and The Smoos, directed by Daniel Snaddon and Samantha Cutler, took the award.

Purr-fect harmony: ‘Tabby McTat’ hits Showmax

Now streaming on Showmax, Tabby McTat tells the heartwarming story of a musical cat and a busker named Fred. When Fred is whisked away by ambulance after chasing a thief, Tabby is left to fend for himself on the streets of London.

For Donaldson, the story is deeply personal. “I used to love busking with my husband Malcolm when we lived in Bristol and Paris,” she shares. “We also love cats—we’ve just adopted two kittens named Tabitha and McTat! This story combines two of my passions: singing and cats.”

Sarah Scrimgeour couldn’t resist directing the project either. “I adore cats, and this is about a musical cat. Honestly, how could I say no?”

For Jac Hamman, the story’s themes struck a chord. “It’s about friendships changing, leaving home, and starting your own family. It’s very emotional. I wanted parents watching with their kids to feel those themes and hold them a little tighter because of them.”

The 25-minute film features an all-star cast, including BAFTA nominees Rob Brydon (Gavin and Stacey) and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísú (Gangs of London) as Fred and Tabby, with Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker narrating.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Tabby McTat’ steals the show

Tabby McTat, produced by Magic Light Pictures, became a Christmas sensation in England in 2023, ranking among the 10 most-watched TV shows on Christmas Day and drawing over 8.6 million viewers. It was also the most-watched animated feature on UK broadcasters throughout the festive season.

This year, the film has won accolades such as the Animation: Preschool award at the BANFF World Media Festival and the Audience Award at the New York International Children’s Film Festival. It’s also been nominated for major honours, including the Rose d’Or Award, the Royal Television Society Awards, and the Venice TV Awards.

As the 11th adaptation of a Julia Donaldson-Axel Scheffler book by Magic Light Pictures, Tabby McTat follows a tradition of hits like the Oscar-nominated The Gruffalo and International Emmy winners Zog and The Smeds and The Smoos. These, along with Tabby McTat, are now streaming on Showmax, with more Donaldson-Scheffler specials arriving before Christmas.

SA talent shines in BBC’s festive hit

Directors Jac and Sarah, working remotely from Cape Town, led a UK-based team of over 80 artists for a year and a half. Tabby McTat is their sixth BBC Christmas special and their second as directors, following their award-winning work on Superworm.

South African talent played a big role in the production. Long-time collaborator and art director Shannan Taylor brought Axel Scheffler’s illustrations to life in 3D, while animators Depesh Cara, Dominic Seeber, Luke Berge, Sam Cutler, Stefano Menegaldo, and Stuart Coutts added their magic. Lighting lead Armand Filmalter, artist Dayaan Abarder, and sculptor Danie Malan were also integral to the film.

“We love working with South Africans,” says Jac. “Their work ethic is amazing. Someone like Shannan works so hard you sometimes have to remind her to take a break!”

While Jac and Sarah couldn’t attend the Emmys in New York due to their busy schedules, they hope Tabby McTat will continue to shine on the awards circuit.

For them, the real reward is being able to share their work with friends and family back home. “After two years of hard work, it was tough not being able to watch the premiere on the BBC,” says Sarah. “So, it’s fantastic that it’s now on Showmax and everyone we know can finally see it.”

Stream Tabby McTat on Showmax here.

NOW READ: ‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell’s Oz is the villain we love to hate [VIDEO]