3 Aug 2024

‘Die Ondernemers’: Candice Austin on ‘working’ with dead people

'Die Ondernemers' is set to premiere on Monday, 5 August...

Picture: Supplied

POP24 has dropped yet another chilling reality show, Die Ondernemers, set to premiere on Monday, 5 August.

The reality show spotlights the story of three South African undertakers who have made death their business.

Cast member and undertaker Candice Austin shared her insights on being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

Candice said there are many challenges she has had to overcome in the industry.

She shared: “At the top of my mind is trying to get the same respect that males in this industry get. I had to earn their respect by working hard and showing them my skills.

“I showed people that I was capable and just as good as the men. It was not easy, but I did it alongside my sister.”

‘I have never been scared at work’ – Candice

Candice admitted that working with dead people is not easy and would scare a lot of people.

“I have never been scared at work. My dad always used to say that I should be more afraid of the living than the dead – the living can do more harm to you.

“I have no problem looking at or working with deceased people, but the only few people I could not look at were my parents, father-in-law, the lady who trained me, and my uncle.”

Exclusive look inside undertaking industry

Candice said Die Ondernemers will give viewers an exclusive look inside the undertaking industry and also a chance to get to know her better.

“Audiences will also see my journey into running a business as it’s still fairly new to me. After my parents passed away, I became my colleagues’ boss overnight, but that doesn’t mean I don’t learn from them every day.”

Candice stars alongside Jano van der Berg, owner of Van der Berg Funeral Services; and former Stormers rugby player Ramone Samuels, managing director of SamWill Funeral Services, co-owned by his brother, Springbok fullback Damian Willemse.

