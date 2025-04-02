Slee Ndlovu on why she left ‘RHODurban’ finding love, and starting fresh in Johannesburg

Slee is embracing a new chapter in Johannesburg—focusing on her kids, her business, and a new love.

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Slee Ndlovu has opened up about her decision to leave the reality show, which recently returned for its fifth season.

Slee said that while the show offered exposure, the financial and personal sacrifices were not worth it.

Slee: ‘I had to be present for my children and business’

Despite being invited back for another season, Slee said she decided to decline the offer so she could focus on her family and business.

“My eldest child was in matric last year, and we were preparing for the new year in terms of university. I needed to be present. And we shoot around a very critical time. I couldn’t be away from my kids,” she explained during her interview on The Spotlight with Mbuyi Vilakazi.

Beyond family commitments, Slee added that her interior design business suffered due to filming.

“Since I started shooting, I haven’t had any clients. By the time we start filming, that’s when people want to revamp their homes, and if you’re not available, you can’t really make any income,” she said.

Slee added that the show cost her more than it benefited her. She said she entered the show in a better financial position than when she left.

“And it’s not that the money wasn’t there, but the fact of the matter is it must make financial sense. Because this is a job, and when you’re away from your actual bread and butter—something that gives you income—it must make sense.”

“We all join the platform knowing it’s for exposure, but in terms of the paycheque, it didn’t make financial sense based on what we spend, what comes out of your pocket to maintain the looks, the makeup, and the events. For me, the money I earned was just petrol money.”

Lessons learned

Looking back, Slee said she wishes she hadn’t taken things personally during her time on the show.

“Now that I’m outside looking in, I understand how the show works… I reacted to things I didn’t need to, but I’ve gained wisdom from the experience.”

Since leaving the show, Slee has relocated to Johannesburg, a city she now considers her second home.

She is focusing on her acting career and has secured a presenting gig on a reality show.

“I am also shooting a TV series, a telenovela. I’m going full-on into acting, and I’m really enjoying it. It’s one of the reasons why I moved to Johannesburg, outside of coming here to set up my daughter [at university].”

Slee also revealed she has found love again, saying her man came into her life at a point when she had given up on love.

“He’s so amazing, and I’m not even shy to talk about him. He’s just been my lifesaver, and he came right on time. He’s an amazing guy; he’s very intentional, and he loves me so loudly. So, definitely, Johannesburg is my second home,” she said.

