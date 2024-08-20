A year later: Angie Oeh’s voice lives on with 14 new songs [VIDEO]

"Her song 'Dis Jou Wyfie' has gained a cult following and has become an anthem for the misfits.”

“Her voice is one of the most hauntingly beautiful I’ve ever recorded.”

Monday, 19 August 2024, marked the one-year anniversary of Angie Oeh’s tragic death from cancer at just 24.

Despite the loss, her fans will soon be able to experience her unique voice once more with the release of 14 new songs later this month.

Before her untimely passing, Angie was working on the official soundtrack for the Showmax Original Wyfie, alongside Peach van Pletzen.

This soundtrack, featuring collaborations with Biggie, Early B, Hanna, and Jack Parow, will be available on all major music platforms soon.

Watch the making of the ‘Wyfie’ soundtrack

‘Her voice was hauntingly beautiful’

Peach van Pletzen shared, “When Angie came to the studio, her ideas and voice instantly made me feel we were creating something special. Her voice is one of the most hauntingly beautiful I’ve ever recorded.

‘Working with her was an unforgettable experience. We lost her during the process, so the music is infused with emotion. I had to complete most of it after her passing, but her voice remains with me as a great gift and honor. She was proud of the work, and so am I.”

Peach returned to the studio to complete the soundtrack as full songs.

“Revisiting these tracks has been a beautiful, challenging, and cathartic journey,” Peach says.

“Even though Angie wasn’t physically present, I felt her presence strongly throughout this process. I’m thrilled to finally share this music with the world.”

New music video for ‘Dis Jou Wyfie’ released

Two singles have already been released: the dance track Fishy Pumpi, where Angie sings in English for the first time, and Kerkmeisie Kyla (Ratata), featuring Jack Parow.

Other collaborators on the project include Kay Faith and Yesterday’s Pupil.

A new music video for Angie’s Dis Jou Wyfie was also released. The video features the stars of the show: Beáta Bena Green, Celeste Loots, Kristen Raath, and Mienke Ehlers.

“Dis Jou Wyfie” was Angie’s debut single,” says Peach. “She wrote, recorded, and produced it herself. The song has gained a cult following and has become an anthem for the misfits. The series being named Wyfie is a testament to Angie’s significant impact.”

Johan Cronjé, the lead director for both the series and the music video, adds, “Angie inspired the title and much of the attitude of Wyfie. The music she and Peach created is beautiful. Having her on the soundtrack is incredibly valuable to me. It’s both sad and beautiful.”

