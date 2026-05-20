Ray Content Hub boss Thabile Ngwato on creating Mzansi’s bold new psychological thriller

Executive Producer Thabile Ngwato of Ray Content Hub opens up about the making of 'Strings Attached', the gripping new Mzansi Magic drama.

A young woman drops out of school to keep her family afloat and, in doing so, walks straight into the orbit of a man whose wealth comes with dangerous strings. That is the premise of Strings Attached, the new psychological drama series now airing on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) every Monday at 8pm.

Produced by Ray Content Hub, the series stars Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni and Melusi Mbhele (known to viewers as Lethabo and Xolani, respectively). It marks a significant step in the independent production company’s expansion into scripted content.

The show tackles emotional and psychological abuse; themes that resonate deeply in the current South African landscape, and does so with the full weight of expert consultation and collaborative storytelling behind it.

Ahead of the show’s debut, founder and Executive Producer Thabile Ngwato spoke exclusively to The Citizen about what drew Ray Content Hub to the project. She also touched on the production challenges of bringing a psychological thriller to the screen and why the team felt this particular story needed to be told now.

A story years in the making

The concept behind Strings Attached did not emerge overnight. According to Ngwato, it was developed and refined over several years before it was ready to go into production.

“We felt it was important to zoom in on a story that blended intimate human drama within a culturally specific context. It was a layered and compelling piece of storytelling that seemed both creatively and commercially viable from a production standpoint,” she said.

Approaching abuse with care

Psychological and emotional manipulation sits at the centre of the series, and given South Africa’s gender-based violence statistics, the subject matter is as sensitive as it is topical. Ngwato commended the production team for taking a considered approach, bringing in expert guidance to ensure the narrative was handled responsibly.

“It was very important that we approach this topic with the gravity that it deserves, which is why our writing team worked closely with an expert to ensure we navigated this nuanced subject matter with the respect and depth it holds in our country’s context.”

Casting as a critical production tool

For a psychological thriller to land, viewers need to believe in the characters completely, so the casting process was a serious undertaking for the production team.

“Securing the right faces and voices is always critical for a project like this to succeed. All the effort taken to assemble some of South Africa’s best talent was well worth it. They excelled in delivering what each of their roles required,” explained Ngwato.

Balancing budget, timelines and creative vision

From an executive producer’s perspective, delivering a psychologically tense series also means navigating the practical realities of production. Ngwato acknowledged the challenge of keeping the creative ambition intact while managing the financial and logistical demands of the project.

“My main focus was balancing both the budget needs and timelines to ensure the team could deliver the desired product in a considered and credible manner,” she said.

Executive Producer Thabile Ngwato of Ray Content Hub opens up about the careful, years-long creation of Strings Attached, a bold new Mzansi Magic psychological drama that tackles emotional and psychological abuse through compelling storytelling, expert consultation, and top South African talent. Picture: Supplied, MultiChoice.

When it came to maintaining a consistent tone and vision throughout the series, the team leaned on agility and open collaboration rather than rigid structure. “One of the traits we always pride ourselves on as a team is the ability to pivot and re-strategise whenever needed. No bottlenecks or red tape, just open collaborative efforts that bring anything we work on to life.”

From reality to scripted: A natural progression

Although Ray Content Hub is relatively new, the production company is best known for The Real City Makoti, a reality series that aired on Mzansi Wethu. Strings Attached represents the company’s first scripted production, a move Ngwato hails as an organic evolution.

“Ray is a dynamic content hub that produces content across genres, formats and platforms. A scripted show is a natural progression, and this psychological thriller was necessary.”

Ultimately, Ngwato promises viewers an emotional range spanning the season.

“Viewers can expect to experience a range of emotions, sometimes sitting on the edge of their seat in curiosity or quietly chuckling at a funny moment. The entire season will be a rollercoaster, and we hope they don’t get off.”Strings Attached airs every Monday at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Episodes are also available on DStv Catch Up.