Kaunda Selisho

It has already been ten weeks since the fourth season of Have Faith aired and fans can’t believe their favourite reality show has already come to an end.

After months of making tabloid headlines for her pregnancy and marriage, and addressing those rumours through her show, Faith Nketsi and her production team ended the season on a high note by giving fans a glimpse into the birth of her daughter.

Faith Nketsi-Njilo and her husband Nzuzo welcomed their daughter, Sky, earlier this year.

C-sections vs natural vaginal delivery

Shortly after settling into their new life with their baby girl, Faith sparked a conversation about c-sections and natural birth after sharing that she would prefer to give birth via c-section if she has another child.

The reality star attributed her decision to a traumatic natural birth experience.

“My birthing experience was horrifying. I remember begging for a C-section at 8cm dilated, I still don’t understand why they didn’t do it,” tweeted Nketsi before adding; “upside: I’m happy I did it naturally, I was up and about like nothing happened the next day. Second baby I’m definitely opting for a C-section,” tweeted Faith.

ALSO READ: Faith Nketsi sparks c-section conversation

“26 hours in labour is enough to make me never ever want to go through that again. Maybe I’ll change my mind one day, who knows. But right now I might still be traumatised hey,” she added.

Her tweet prompted countless women to share their own birth experiences, with many claiming they were still traumatised, years after having their babies.

Is Mrs Njilo a bully?

Before letting fans into the delivery room, Faith sat her friends and co-stars down for a frank discussion about some of the issues they had recently encountered in their friendship.

Fans weren’t happy about how she handled her discussion with Andzelo and Kim. She was called everything from emotional to a bully by fans.

This after Kim asked about the headlines regarding Faith’s husband’s finances.

Faith Nketsi is bullying everyone around her based on media gossip.#havefaith— DJ (@MakwelaPontsho) October 10, 2022

So I think ke di newly wed vibes, but I promise you few years down the line you'll understand how important it is to have friends, because it can get lonely kwa love lives here #havefaith— Moratuwa (@TswanaGirl_Mpho) October 10, 2022

Faith is probably hormonal ,because Kim wasn’t necessarily asking about her husband’s finances ,it was based on the news all over…#HaveFaith— IG:meals_withSam (@sammychoc) October 10, 2022

Faith is starting to annoy me. #havefaith— Pretty Jen From the Block (@PrettyJenFromt1) October 10, 2022

I remember when faith made a comment about kims baby daddy's finances…… Kodwa now she's the one complaining. Don't dish it out if you cannot take it.

Faith has main girl syndrome.#havefaith pic.twitter.com/znhCRrss2A— youtube: ngwanyana wanya na ???????? (@KaleMphahlele) October 10, 2022

Guys let’s not forget Faith is pregnant ????she’s super emotional and sometimes the delivery won’t be the most kind but her points still stand and they are valid ???????? #HaveFaith#MTVHaveFaith— Zamma???? (@Zamma_Khumalo) October 17, 2022

‘Have Faith’ hits all the right notes

According to MTV Africa, the fourth season of Have Faith was a huge hit because fans were given a thrilling look into the ins and outs of Faith’s marriage to Nzuzo Njilo.

They also got to witness Faith become a wife in addition to getting a glimpse into her baby shower, the lobola negotiations, and the baby gender reveal.

MTV Africa has also revealed that the aforementioned milestones were among the most-watched Have Faith episodes of the season.

“In addition, season four has proven to be the best-rated season since the reality series’ debut in 2019 by Paramount Africa.”

Faith Nketsi and her mother, Linky. Picture: Instagram

“The most empowering experience I have allowed myself to have is sharing my transformation with Africa. Becoming a mother to Sky and a wife to Njilo has changed my life. Thank you so much to all the devoted viewers who consistently supported Have Faith on social media. My family and I hope to see you in season five!” concluded Faith Nketsi.

“One of our most thrilling programming initiatives for Paramount Africa in 2022 is the fourth season of Have Faith. Viewers’ perspectives on what is actually attainable when one puts their mind to it have been expanded by Faith’s journey this season, as she has evolved into a wife and mother. Faith’s courage in fulfilling her dreams has left MTV fans in awe of her womanhood, and it has been an honour to be on this journey with her,” said Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paramount Africa.

READ NEXT: Social media reacts to Faith Nketsi’s husband reportedly being broke