Uyajola 9/9 recap: Bheki’s big penis stuns Jub Jub

Kaunda Selisho

This week’s episodes began with Petunia from Winterveldt who turned to Jub Jub and Uyajola 9/9 to find out if her boyfriend of three years was cheating on her after his behaviour towards her changed.

The confrontation in this episode began with a running start that saw Petunia flip the table that her boyfriend and his new girlfriend were sitting at during a night out at an unnamed establishment.

Uyajola 9/9 security had to hold a visibly irate Petunia back as she charged at her boyfriend’s new girlfriend in an attempt to get physical.

“What are you still doing here? What is it that she gives you that I don’t give you?” she asked him.

“Look, now everyone is looking at us… Why are you being dramatic, why didn’t you come directly to me about this?” he responded.

He then claimed that the woman he was with was his girlfriend, to which Petunia responded “so what am I to you?”

“Oh, this is how you thank me after I made you who you are today?” she asked.

“You’re cold in bed!” retorted the new girlfriend before attempting to kick Petunia.

He then attempted to attack Jub Jub before getting stopped by Uyajola 9/9 security.

Jub Jub asked the couple if they would like to fix things before the new girlfriend interjected claiming that he was hers now.

“Leave him alone, he doesn’t want you!” she adds.

He then confirms that he no longer wants to be with her before dropping a bomb claiming that she was actually his “side chick” all along.

Petunia seems to be triggered by being called a side chick and she charges at her boyfriend before security intervenes.

Despite her disappointment about what he did to her, she ended the episode by accepting his decision to leave with his new girlfriend and stated that she would move on with her life.

Episode two of Uyajola 9/9 helped a woman named Nomfundo find out about what was going on in her own relationship.

She told Jub Jub that she and her partner, Bheki, had been together since 2018 and that they recently had a child together. Their second child.

Nomfundo told the Uyajola 9/9 host that she noticed the changes in her partner’s behaviour around the time their child was born.

She added that she had gone home to give birth to the child and it was then that she started receiving calls from his friends alerting her of his infidelity.

Nomfundo did not initially believe his friends because she claims they had previously made advances towards her.

“I thought it was because they were asking me out so I did not take them seriously,” she added.

The Uyajola 9/9 team then burst in on Bheki and his mistress, Phumzile, presumably at her home only to find him with his pants down, literally.

The Uyajola team then pulls the blankets off the bed he is laying in and Jub Jub repeatedly remarks “Damn! A penis this big”.

Nomfundo seems to know the woman they found him with and she repeatedly reminded Phumzile that she had denied having an affair with Bheki.

She then tries to run before she is stopped by Jub Jub’s team. Nomfundo calls Bheki out for dating Phumzile behind her back despite reportedly having told her that he would never date someone like Phumzile because she is promiscuous.

Bheki then countered her accusations with a cheating claim of his own which Nomfundo vehemently denied.

He then breaks up with her on-air after claiming that her children do not look alike, insinuating that one of them might not be his.

“Even if the relationship is over, you’ll maintain your child,” she retorts before he agrees that he will indeed maintain his child financially.

A few moments later, Bheki attempts to strangle Nomfundo in front of everyone and security steps in to separate them.

After being quiet the whole episode and hiding her face, Phumzile breaks her silence claiming that she did not know the couple were still together as Bheki had told her they had broken up a year prior.

Nomfundo then confronted Bheki about the miscarriage she had after Bheki beat her up because of Phumzile.

“If you were fed up, why did you make another child?” she repeatedly asked.