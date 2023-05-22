Nothing new as Fast & Furious returns with 10th edition in film franchise

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Fast & Furious 10 or Fast X came out in local cinemas on Friday, and the action-packed film had little surprises in terms of storyline.

As with any other Fast & Furious film, the newly-released movie is driven by family values and loyalty that Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) champions.

The 10th instalment reflects on the last decade of Fast & Furious, with cameos of some of the franchise’s characters.

Elena Neves, the policewoman in Fast Five, is remembered when Diesel’s character meets her younger sister in a street race in Brazil.

Other cameos include that of John Cena, Helen Mirren as well as comedian Pete Davidson. Despite having passed away in a car accident in 2013, actor Paul Walker’s Brian O’Connor character is honoured through an old scene at the start of the movie.

But what stood out for me in this edition was the inclusion of Jason Momoa who plays the villain, Dante. In the film Dante seeks revenge following the death of his father at the hands of Diesel’s character and the rest of his crew in 2011’s Fast Five.

Momoa’s character has a serious personality disorder which the Aquaman actor portrays in a refreshing manner. What made it refreshing is that Momoa hasn’t played such a role before.

What was disappointing was not seeing the Dante character getting into physical altercation with Diesel’s character; it would’ve made for good cinema to see the two big fellas going at each other.

Same old action

The Fast & Furious franchise is known for its gravity-defying stunts and this instalment of the film carries on in the same vain.

Toretto’s black 1970 Dodge Charger R/T is a mainstay in the movie and the car’s strength is displayed once again in the new film.

In one scene, the car manages to pull down two helicopters that have shot at it one either side of the car. The acts as an extension of Torretto’s character and his strong will.

The fighting scenes are pretty ordinary, but the fight between Michelle Rodriguez’s character Letty Ortiz and Cipher which is played by Charlize Theron, is one of the best fighting scenes you’ll see. The fight between the two women is captivating and leaves you wanting more of the action.

The film’s ending is quite strange, as the story doesn’t have a conclusive ending signalling that Fast & Furious 11 is on the cards.