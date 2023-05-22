WATCH: Adulting actress Natasha cast in Xhosa series – 1802: Love Defies Time

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

The Citizen speaks to the cast and goes behind the scenes of South Africa’s new time-travelling romance, 1802: Love Defies Time.

It is a fascinating series with fantasy and mythology elements. When Khosi (Sikelelwa Vuyeleni) accepts Zuko’s marriage proposal and starts her career as an intern doctor, she believes her life is just beginning. She doesn’t realise that her fate has already been decided.

Executive producer Lulu Hela said the series has been in development for two years.

