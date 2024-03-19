History Channel drops one of John Robbie’s shows as it welcomes Mandy Wiener

'Great African Mysteries' and 'Great African Escapes' were hosted by John Robbie, but Robbie will now only host 'Great African Mysteries'.

Broadcasters John Robbie and Mandy Wiener will host two shows on The History channel. Pictures: Supplied

The History Channel has dropped one of the shows that were hosted by John Robbie as they announce a new show by journalist Mandy Wiener, which will replace the Great African Escapes.

Great African Mysteries and Great African Escapes were hosted by seasoned broadcaster Robbie, but he will now only host Great African Mysteries after the latter was let go by the channel.

Responding to The Citizen’s questions about Great African Escapes being canned, Nazarene Khan, A+E Networks Africa, regional manager said both TV shows performed well after being launched in 2023.

“There are so many fantastic African stories that we want to bring to life for History viewers and last year we started with two once-off local shows,” she said.

Great African Escapes investigated some of the most daring escapes in local history while Great African Mysteries delved into secrets of Africa’s past. Both standalone shows are presented by Robbie.

Great African Crimes with Mandy Wiener

Wiener, who is also an author will host the channel’s newbie, Great African Crimes with Mandy Wiener, the TV show will uncover the details behind some of the most riveting crimes from South Africa’s past.

“I’m looking forward to telling these stories and working with a great team of producers and creators. I hope to bring my two decades of experience in the news environment, telling crime stories, to this project,” averred the 702 and Cape Talk host Wiener in the statement from the channel.

The show will be launched during the channel’s ‘Crime Month’ in October.

Mysteries get second season

Despite cancellation of one of his shows, Robbie spoke with enthusiasm about returning for a second season of Great African Mysteries.

“South Africa, and indeed Africa, have such incredible history and prehistory and so much of it has either been forgotten or not widely taught. I’m hoping that this project with inspire people to look into this with newly opened minds,” said Robbie in the statement. His show returns to screens in August.

Speaking to The Citizen at the launch of the shows last year Robbie said the show has an interesting way of narrating history, that’s often told in a dull manner.

“History, with exception, is told very badly at school. It’s as though everything happened logically and in sequence… and in fact life is not like that, as we know from the new South Africa, it didn’t just happen, there were disasters, there was fear, there was terror, etcetera,” Robbie said.

The show returns to investigate three of South Africa’s most fascinating and little-known mysteries after a successful first instalment last year.

Around two billion years ago, an asteroid measuring at least 10 km across crashed into Earth, near the present-day town of Vredefort.

In just one of the three stories, Great African Mysteries will investigate how Johannesburg’s gold fields were preserved and protected by this mighty blast.

Both Great African Crimes with Mandy Wiener and the second season of Great African Mysteries with John Robbie will be produced by Clive Morris Productions.

In September the channel will screen short-form series, My History Moments. Notable South Africans will share pivotal moments from their lives that have historical significance and profound personal meaning.

Last year global business speaker Vusi Thembekwayo, broadcaster, David O’Sullivan, and singer and songwriter, Yvonne Chaka Chaka were some of those who shared their moving stories.

