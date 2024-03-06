SABC 1’s gamble with ‘Skeem Saam’ yet to pay off amid viewership dip

The SABC announced a timeslot change for the soap opera. 'Skeem Saam' previously aired at 6:30pm, it now airs at 7:30pm.

The SABC reportedly saw an immediate result to changing Skeem Saam’s timeslot in its first day of the shift, but a comparison of the new numbers to previous ones shows a dip.

According to the broadcaster the SABC 1 soap opera racked-in more than 3.2 million viewers when it debuted in the new timeslot of 7:30pm on Monday.

Skeem Saam previously aired at 6:30pm but viewers had barked up the broadcaster’s tree about changing its time of broadcast.

“For years, the SABC 1 audience has made a plea, requesting to change the Skeem Saam time slot, stating that the show’s time slot is too early for some as the show broadcasts during the travelling time for a lot of the viewers,” said SABC 1 channel head Ofentse Thinane said in a press release at the time the change was announced in January.

Not connecting

On the 8 January Skeem Saam’s most watched episode had 4 508 846 viewers glued to their screens. These numbers came second behind Uzalo, which stood at 5 621 623.

The highest watched Skem Saam episode in December had 4 644 644 viewers watching. Nine days prior that episode, the soap opera had 2 414 754 audiences indulging in the show.

In November, the Peu Communications-produced show hit its highest viewership of the months with 3 735 612 – which came third after Generations: The Legacy and Uzalo respectively.

In October the tv show continued this trend with 4 199 923, while it stood at 4 097 058 the previous month.

It has been less than a week since the show moved but the broadcaster is beaming with pride over their decision.

“We are proud of the performance of the first night and are looking forward to more highlights and wins with the Skeem Saam move. Thank you to the SABC 1 audiences for walking the journey with us,” averred Thinane in a recent statement.

The first episode on the new timeslot saw Leeto discovering that his friend Bullet has been lying to him, while Jacobeth accused Magongwa of witchcraft after being hit by a truck in front of his gate. Sthoko offered to cook dinner for Babeile and Lewatle.

Broadcasting landscape

The Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) ratings are provided by the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRCSA), a non-profit, industry body that caters to “the research needs of the radio and television industry in South Africa”.

The council consists of representatives of South Africa’s TV channels and radio stations who make up two different councils on the BRCSA.

The overall TAMS universe was updated on Monday 29 January 2024 for the first time since 5 October 2020, after a recently conducted 2023 TV Establishment Survey (ES).

Speaking to Media Update, BRCSA CEO Gary Whitaker said the 2023 ES reveals significant shifts in South Africa’s TV viewing landscape compared to our last universe update in 2019.

“Despite the continued prevalence of TV viewership, there has been a remarkable surge in streaming activities across all age groups. Additionally, we are observing the impacts of various factors such as the analogue switch-off, load shedding and other environmental considerations.”

“Aligned with international trends, individuals continue to consume a substantial amount of video content; however, the manner in which this consumption occurs has undergone significant transformation. TAMS needs to evolve to precisely mirror South Africa’s intricate viewing ecosystem,” adds Whitaker.

