Brandon Daniels on his role in new M-Net series ‘White Lies’

He stars alongside Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games star Natalie Dormer in the series.

Seasoned actor Brandon Daniels stars in M-Net‘s new hit series, White Lies, alongside the Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games star Natalie Dormer.

The eight-part series premiered on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on 7 March this year.

Aside from his successful theatre career, Brandon is also best known for his TV roles in shows like Vallei van Sluiers, Die Boland Moorde, Four Corners, and Die Francois Toerien, just to mention a few.

ALSO READ: Frank Rautenbach to lead a new M-Net family drama series ‘Summertide’

Brandon portrays Forty on ‘White Lies’

In the series, Brandon portrays the character of Fortune ‘Forty’ Bell, a troubled former detective with past and complex inner struggles.

Forty finds himself demoted following a high-profile murder investigation gone awry, leading him down a path of self-destruction marked by a re-emergence of old habits, including a crippling gambling addiction.

Despite his flaws, Forty remains a man of integrity, particularly within the confines of his home, where he strives to be the best version of himself for his family.

However, he is burdened by guilt over the pain he has caused his loved ones and a deep-seated resentment towards the privileged elite who evade accountability.

Speaking to The Citizen about his portrayal of Forty, Brandon shared his insights into the character’s complexities and his favourite scenes.

“The scene that I liked most about this particular character is the scene where he was seen at home with his family outside of the work stresses,” he said.

He added: “It was always good to shoot the wholesome scenes of the guy just at home hiding in the room with his family. Those are most probably the scenes that stood out to me.”

Brandon also opened up about his experience working alongside Natalie Dormer and the rest of the cast and crew.

“For the success of a project like this, you have to have the buy-in from everyone involved,” Daniels emphasised.

“And as long as you’re there to lend yourself towards it, to be open for exploration, you’re always going to have a product that strives towards telling the truth.”

NOW READ: ‘He will bounce back’ – Lasizwe loses his luxurious car