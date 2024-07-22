‘I am now planning my wedding’ − Nolene Spinks’ Miss SA 2024 journey comes to an end

The model and preschool teacher has been voted out of the 'Crown Chasers'.

As the countdown to the new Miss SA crowning ceremony continues, model and preschool teacher Nolene Spinks has been voted out of the Crown Chasers competition.

The official Miss SA 2024 will be crowned at SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on 10 August 2024.

Reflecting on her journey, Nolene said she found the Miss SA experience both challenging and rewarding.

“It placed me in positions where I quickly had to adapt and grow as a person. I am leaving a stronger version of myself, having learned how to navigate hard situations and the skills to reach my full potential in life.

“Crown Chasers was an amazing experience. Besides being extremely tired, you are tested, and your limits are pushed daily. You are forced to grow within a short amount of time and to deal with your innermost emotions. It is an experience that cannot be understood until you have personally experienced it.”

Wedding plans and future endeavours

Following her exit, the model said she will be focusing on her upcoming wedding and her business ventures.

“I am now planning my wedding, starting the business plan for my school of the arts, and pursuing my career in the Afrikaans music industry,” she said.

Despite not making it this year, Nolene said she is open to re-entering the competition in the future.

“If God wills it, I will definitely enter again in the future, but not with the intention of correcting what I did in 2024. I have no regrets about my journey.

“Everything I did and said is a representation of who I am and what makes me who I am. If I had to do it all over again, I would do it the same way.”

