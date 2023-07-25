‘Crown Chasers’: Meet this week’s guest judge

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Designer Nobukhosi Mukwevho will be the guest judge in episode 4 of Crown Chasers, Miss SouthAfrica’s TV series, airing on SABC 3 at 4pm on Sunday, 30 July 2023.

She will join regular judges; Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt, as well as the show’s host, Zozibini Tunzi.

Episode 4: Honouring Our Heritage

In the episode 4, titled Honouring our Heritage, the significance of embracing the diverse cultures and backgrounds present in South Africa is emphasised.

In the first challenge, the finalists will have the opportunity to meet Banyana Banyana (South Africa women’s national football team) before their departure for the World Cup, highlighting the importance of national pride.

Additionally, the contestants are tasked with preparing their favourite dish and sharing its significance.

The main challenge

The main challenge involves delivering a five-minute TED Talk about their heritage, emphasising how their community and family have played a vital role in shaping their identity and why they are the ideal representatives for the Miss South Africa brand.

A photo shoot focusing on African cultures will also be held, showcasing beauty and diversity.

Mukwevho, who created the energetic South African fashion brand @Khosinkosi, was a judge for the Miss South Africa Top 30 last year.

Seven finalists compete for Miss South Africa 2023 crown

Viewers of Crown Chasers and fans of Miss South Africa are encouraged to participate in the voting process to support their favourite Crown Chaser.

This can be done through the official Miss South Africa App, available for free download on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Voting will be open until 7 August at 10am.

Following the broadcast of the final episode of Crown Chasers, seven finalists will advance to the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria on Sunday, 13 August 2023.

There, they will showcase their talents and qualities, aspiring to be crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

Miss South Africa is proudly presented by Weil Entertainment in association with Sun International, while SABC3 serves as the official broadcast partner.

