Idols SA top 3: Which ‘vocal powerhouse’ will make the finale?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The top 3 on Idols SA brought out their best as the singing contestants celebrated divas and divos in their song choice.

Airing on Sunday evening, the latest Idols SA episode started with the top 4: Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner and Zee.

However, Ty was voted out after not receiving enough votes from the public.

The remaining top 3 had to pick songs from revered divas – ”talented woman, with perhaps a bit of a justifiable ego” and divos – the male version.

Artists characterised in this list include legends such as Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and Luther Vandross.

The second performance had to be the contestant’s audition song at the beginning of their journey to see how far they had come. And their last performance was a judge’s choice.

Idols SA Top 3 performances

Singing a powerhouse of a song, Try a Little Tenderness by Aretha Franklin, Nozi started off the proceeds. Judge Somizi Mhlongo said she owned her craft, and her rendition was “beautiful.”

Actress and judge Thembi Seete said she was happy to see Nozi get comfortable on stage.

Mhlongo dubbed the final three as the “vocal powerhouses” and it will be interesting to see who can separate themselves to get to the top.

Nozi then performed H.E.R’s Best Part, and the judges’ choice for her was I Rise Up by Andra Day.

Next up was Mpilwenhle performing Monica’s classic, Angel of Mine with judges applauding her version. Seete said Mpilo’s voice was an instrument, playing every note with JR Bogopa adding, “you are a vocal gymnast”.

In her second performance she performed Maleh’s Ke Mo Afrika and Jill Scott’s A long Walk, the aspiring singer was in her element.

After some controversy last week, policeman Thapelo Molomo showed why he had come this far. After Somizi praised his performances last week, his diva song choice was Kelly Khumalo’s Esphambanweni.

Thapelo took the audience to church.

Ohhh my Jesus ???????????????????????? what a powerful worshipper he is @IdolsSA #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/dzagYJQoCM— Thee promoter (@Promotion_SA) October 30, 2022

For his divo’s choice, it was Michael Bolton’s When a Man Loves a Woman and the judge’s choice was Luther Vandross’s So Amazing.

Thapelo received a special shoutout from the South African Police Service (Saps). On Twitter, Saps wrote: “Congratulations to Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo who made it through to #IdolsSA TOP 3. The South African Police Service wishes him the best of luck on his Idols SA journey”.

#sapsHQ Congratulations to Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo who made it through to #IdolsSA TOP 3. The South African Police Service wishes him the best of luck on his Idols SA journey. NP pic.twitter.com/30IAScztIb— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) October 31, 2022

Viewers react to Idols SA’s top 3 performances

#IdolsSA ohh my God I really need Thapelo's version of the song❤️???? 'when a man loves a woman '????❤️????— Bongiwe Khumalo (@Bongiwe65427226) October 30, 2022

Mpilwenhle killed it ! This performance come on !! Jill Scott meet Mpilo! She got the vibe she bested the song !! Wow ????! She can sing sing ! ❤️????. Guys voted she is a star ⭐️!! @IdolsSA #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/bciebWi8Lb— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) October 30, 2022