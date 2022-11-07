Idols SA top 2: Who will take it, Nozi or Thapelo?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The platinum stage of Idols SA, Mzansi’s favourite singing competition, has finally tasked the public to crown the season 18 winner.

On Sunday night, Idols SA started with the top three which included Mpilo, Thapelo and Nozi. However, Mpilo was eliminated, as she hadn’t received the most votes from the 18.5 million tallied.

She did get the opportunity to sing her original solo single, an amapiano-inspired love jam Ngiyazifela.

Many fans commented that they see the singer going far after the competition and can easily hear Ngiyafela on the radio airwaves. Judge Thembi Seete said the song hit a different note and was “beautiful”.

Idols SA top 2

Thapelo started things off with his solo single, Phanda – which has been dubbed the perfect song for the summer and is likely to be played on repeat this December.

The policeman is known for his chilling performance of gospel ballads, so it surprised some of the judges that he chose a high-tempo song as his first debut single.

JR Bogopa said he was happy to see Thapelo’s fun side. Seete said she felt like she needed to hear the song a few times before liking it.

JR thinks this is the toughest #IdolsSA Top 2 ever! It's up to you guys to figure this out: https://t.co/gOcohKivfK pic.twitter.com/YqX6RKaBLt— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 6, 2022

Nozi’s debut solo single Idliso is another Oskido production, and he said his team “decided to do more of an Afro-soul track” because it works for her vocals.

The judges agreed. JR said he would have changed a few things about the sound of the single but it is good enough.

Somizi added: “You really gave your heart and soul to this. For me, it’s really a hit.”

The duo then sang for the last time to get the public’s vote. Thapelo did his cover of Hugh Masekela’s Thanayi, later performing his song of the season, The Beatles’ Let It Be.

Nozi ended off with Mango Grove’s Moments Away and her best moment of the season, Jennifer Hudson’s Giving Myself.

The Idols SA season 18 winner will be crowned next week and walk away with some impressive prizes. They include over R1 million cash, made up of R350,000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account (sponsored by Old Mutual), R300,000 from Spotify and R350,000 from Mzansi Magic; access to a Standard Bank wealth manager; a Toyota Starlet; a fashion voucher from Truworths and their live show outfits, all to the value of R100,000; R85,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha; and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Fans react to Idols SA’s final two

To everyone who voted for Nozi and Thapelo, I would like to put it here that y'all know where the talent is ???????????? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Gjcdo4Cv1D— Simtho Biyela (@SimthoBiyela) November 6, 2022

#IdolsSA for Nozi and Thapelo to thrive. ????????????????????????— IFRS (@allowliber) November 6, 2022

It doesn’t matter who takes it — both Nozi and Thapelo deserve to be in the top 2 and any one of them deserve the top 1 position. They are both amazing to watch! Best top 2 we have ever had on Idols. ❤️ #IdolsSA— O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) November 6, 2022

NOZIIIIIIIIIIIIIII ???????????????????????????? Thé way “Moments” was further stripped down suits her voice sooooooo perfectly!!! ????????????❤️ The emotional connection that she exudes when she sings ❤️❤️❤️???????????? #IdolsSA A STAR ????????????❤️❤️???? pic.twitter.com/4JHt9jS4jD— Advovo_MissMay (@AdvovoMissMay) November 6, 2022

