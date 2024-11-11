Leading actors from canned Mzansi Magic shows win big at National Film & TV Awards

Deli Malinga’s portrayal of MaMzobe on Umkokha and S’dumo Mtshali’s depiction of Donga on My Brother’s Keeper won them big

Thespians from Mzansi Magic’s Umkhokha: The Curse and shows My Brother’s Keeper won at the National Film & TV Awards. Pictures: dellymalinga9, mtshalisdumo (Instagram)

Despite their end being confirmed by TV channel Mzansi Magic last week, TV shows My Brother’s Keeper and Umkhokha: The Curse won some of the night’s prestigious awards at the National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) over the weekend.

Deli Malinga’s portrayal of the villainous MaMzobe on Umkokha – The Curse and S’dumo Mtshali’s depiction of pompous Donga on My Brother’s Keeper have earned the two thespians gongs in the Best Actress and Best Actor in a TV Series categories respectively at the NFTA ceremony.

Malinga thanked the cast and crew from Umkokha when accepting the Best Actress in TV series award.

“God is amazing. He is good all the time. You get on stage and lose every word, but thanks for the love and support once more,” wrote the 59-year-old on her social media.

Even though attracting high numbers in viewership, Mzansi Magic has decided to not continue with Umkhokha: The Curse and My Brother’s Keeper as part of its ‘strategic evolution’.

The channel’s statement said this move is part of its strategic evolution, where the canned shows make way for new productions which will be announced soon.

Umkhokha: The Curse comes to an end in February 2025 with My Brother’s Keeper’s last episode expected to be in April.

The second annual NFTA event was hosted at the State Theatre in Tshwane over the weekend.

The glitzy ceremony was hosted by Real Housewives of Johannesburg’s Nicole Watson British media personality Jordan Kensington and muso Lesedi Phala.

National Film & TV Awards

The National Film Academy is behind awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards.

The National Film Academy is one of the world’s largest film and TV organisations, boasting more than 7.5 million members globally.

The Academy expanded its reach into South Africa in 2023, introducing the NFTA South Africa to celebrate African talent.

Savage Beauty’s Nambitha Ben-Mazwi won Best Actress in 2024, and Bonko Khoza walked away with the Best Actor award.

Netflix’s film A Soweto Love Story which stars Lunga Shabalala and Didintle Khunou won the Best International African Film.

Diepe Waters was named Best Afrikaans TV Series on the night.

Other notable winners on the night included Tumi Morake who was named the Best Comedian, and broadcast journalist Devi Sankaree Govender won the Presenter of the Year award for her work on The Devi Show.

Trevor Noah received the Celebrity Personality of the Year gong.

