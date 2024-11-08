Lovebirds Kaz McFadden and Lara Lourens star in hilarious new comedy ‘Banana Air’

The series takes viewers on a journey aboard a chaotic low-cost airline run by a team of odd characters.

Real-life couple Kaz McFadden and Lara Lourens are starring in Willie Esterhuizen’s latest comedy, Banana Air.

Produced by Westel Productions, the series takes viewers on a hilarious journey aboard a chaotic low-cost airline run by a team of odd characters.

From quirky flight attendants to clumsy pilots, the team stumbles through uproarious situations both in the air and on the ground.

Kaz McFadden plays Brandt Vogel, the airline’s cocky new pilot with a penchant for flirting.

“Brandt is very comfortable in his life. He has two interests: flying and women. And he’s equally passionate about both. I think, and hope, people like him. After all, he’s harmless – a running party trick,” said McFadden.

McFadden is not only the star of the show, but he also takes on behind-the-scenes duties as a dialogue coach.

“It was a new and fun experience. My main duty was to bring as many ideas to the table as possible, along with my fellow actors, and to explore ways to squeeze even more comedy out of the material.

“Fortunately, I’ve been working with Willie Esterhuizen for a while, so I know what he expects. This allowed me to just focus on the comedy, safe in the knowledge that the rest will fall into place. Working with the Esterhuizens is like being paid to go on holiday – little pressure and lots of fun.”

‘It was nice to act opposite my boyfriend’

Meanwhile, Lara Lourens lights up the screen as Koekie Koekemoer, a business-class flight attendant who also moonlights as a belly dancer.

“Koekie Koekemoer is a character so close to my heart. Look, she’s really not book-smart, but you shouldn’t underestimate her. Despite all the drama among the staff at Banana Air, Koekie is actually just grateful to have a job and to be part of the team,” said Lourens.

Lourens also shared that she had fun acting alongside her real-life partner.

“It was nice to act opposite my boyfriend, Kaz. We had so many moments on set that still make me giggle.

“During one scene, I had to jump off a chair and walk across a wooden deck with Danielle Retief (Barbie), but somewhere in the process, my heel shot off my foot and landed in the rafters.

“The camera was rolling, and I didn’t want to break character or laugh. So, Koekie resolutely bore down on Hester (Liane Heyl), limping in one shoe,” she shared.

Kaz McFadden and Lara Lourens’ other ventures

The pair’s creative partnership extends beyond the show. Together with actor and producer Zack Mtombeni, they run The Third Law, a production company currently working on a Showmax drama.

McFadden said that besides the show they are currently working on for Showmax, he will also be making a regular screen appearance on the platform.

“I’ll soon be starring in a youth drama as well as a crime drama, both on Showmax. There’s also the dubbing of a Spanish series on the same platform and two radio dramas in the works.

“My plan is to keep entertaining people on the box for a long time to come.”

You can catch Banana Air every Monday at 20:00 on kykNET, (DStv channel 144).

