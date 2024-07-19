Meet the fabulous cast of Cape Town’s drag royalty ‘Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap’

'Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap' follows the lives of seven drag queens from Cape Town.

On Thursday, Showmax debuted Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap, a reality show following the lives of seven drag queens making a mark in Cape Town’s vibrant drag scene.

The cast features accomplished performers who have won multiple pageants, including Miss Sovereign Western Cape, Miss Cape Town Pride, and Miss Gay Western Cape.

Meet the Cast Members of ‘Beaulah: Queens van die Kaap’

Emogan Moore – Pronouns: He/Him

Known as Emogan Moore, Fabian van Schalkwyk has 13 years of experience in drag. The multi-pageant winner views being part of the show as an affirmation of his hard work and dedication to the art form.

Ina Propriette – Pronouns: He/Him

Miss Sovereign Western Cape winner Wade Khoosal, also known as Ina Propriette, has been performing drag for five years and has been featured in Vogue. He sees participating in the show as another step towards greater achievements.

BB Vahlour – Pronouns: She/Her

BB Vahlour, a house mother new to the drag world, feels that drag has profoundly impacted her life and hopes that the show will inspire younger queens and provide them with hope and a sense of purpose.

Kat Gilardi – Pronouns: He/Him

Miss Cape Town Pride winner Carl Richards, known as Kat Gilardi, hopes the show will humanise drag performers, showing that they experience the same struggles and emotions as everyone else.

Madison Scarr – Pronouns: She/Her

Television personality Madison Scarr views drag as an inclusive art form for everyone. As a transwoman, she appreciates the inclusivity of drag and believes that anyone, regardless of gender identity, can participate and enjoy it.

Manila Von Teez – Pronouns: He/Him

SA’s Got Talent runner-up Veon Wentzel, also known as Manila Von Teez, believes drag is a form of activism that can educate and entertain, demonstrating that it is more than just dressing up but also a career and a tool for change.

Maxine Wild – Pronouns: She/Her

Miss Gay Western Cape winner Maxine Wild, a seasoned drag performer with 11 years of experience, has observed a shift in public perception towards drag. She said she is pleased to see increasing opportunities and a greater understanding of the art form, marking significant progress for the community.

