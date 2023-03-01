Katlego Maboe takes on new hosting gig for ‘Deal or No Deal South Africa’

Citizen Reporter

After a tough few years following an acrimonious break-up that almost put his career on ice, TV presenter Katlego Maboe has bagged a new gig as the host of a hot new television show, Deal or No Deal South Africa.

The show game show, which has been a worldwide sensation and a global franchise, will soon be part of the SABC’s broadcasting offering from March 2023.

The game show has been described as a “game show match of nerves, instincts and raw intuition”, adding intense suspense with loads of money ready for the taking.

When will the show air in SA?

According to a joint statement issued by the SABC and Primedia, Deal or No Deal SA will be broadcast on SABC 1, Monday to Friday, in prime time from 7.30pm to 8pm and then again the following day on SABC 3, Mondays to Friday at 5.30pm.

“We are delighted to offer this exhilarating, upbeat show to our audiences. While we will be using the winning format that has seen Deal or No Deal become a global broadcasting phenomenon, the show will feature new innovations and be distinctively South African.

“Every day, a contestant will have an opportunity to win up to R250 000. With an electric energy that makes dreams come true in an instant, this is television entertainment at its best,” commented Lala Tuku, Head of Local Content at the SABC.

How does the show work?

According to producers, Deal or No Deal is a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime game of chance where contestants select one of twenty sealed boxes.

Each box contains a cash amount, ranging from R1 to R250 000. As the game unfolds, and as the cash values of the boxes are revealed, the contestant is offered an amount in exchange for their box by the show’s Banker.

Round after round, Katlego Maboe, the show host, will ask the contestant to decide whether to take the Banker’s deal or not; thus creating a rapture of enthusiastic encouragement and nail-biting nerves for both contestants and viewers.

“We are delighted to have the ever-popular and vivacious Katlego Maboe as the host of South Africa’s Deal or No Deal. Katlego is a multi-award-winning television personality and highly respected presenter,” added Tuku.

“We needed an all-rounded host for this very special show, and we are convinced that he has the requisite flair and finesse, and the generosity of spirit to ensure that Deal or No Deal becomes an essential, not to be missed, part of the daily life of South Africans across the nation. His charisma and compassion will ensure that each episode of Deal or No Deal is an emotive, highly charged journey for both contestant and viewers.”

Tears and hope

Producers also promise that each episode of Deal or No Deal will see tears all round as contestants share with the viewers how they will use their winnings; for that special first-time-ever international trip, for the university fees for that especially bright young niece who has always yearned to be a doctor, for that long-awaited dream of upgrading the kitchen, and so much more.

Calls for entries for people who wish to compete on the show are also now open.

“Viewers will share in the joy as dreams of ordinary South Africans come true before their very eyes. South Africa will cheer on as the nation’s top celebrities also play for their favourite charities, in the Deal or No Deal’s extravaganza of opportunity.”

The show, which will launch on SABC 1 on 6 March 2023, will bring a much-needed ray of sunshine to the nation, as the dreams of everyday citizens come true in an instant and in real time. It’s the chance of a lifetime.

LottoStar is on board as a sponsor for Deal or No Deal SA while Primedia Broadcasting brings its advertising relationships to the table.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

